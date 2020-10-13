It is always a pleasure to listen to Busquets, who lavishes little publicly for his extreme shyness. But when he speaks he does not utter a hollow word, and without raising his voice he manages to be heard. In the last few months Sergio (as he wants to be called) has received a lot of criticism because his level of play has dropped. It is true. But the decline has been from outstanding to remarkable, not much further. In addition, he always had a hard time starting. It has a diesel engine, and its peak performance usually does not arrive before the end of the first quarter of the season. So patience.

But it could also be that, indeed, it is in the downhill slope. It happens to all of us. To find out we will have to wait, although personally I am inclined to think that, simply, he has had a physical bump as a result of his delivery in the game. In any case, we will never see Busquets roll down. It would be more comfortable for him to release ballast with Spain, which adds matches to his legs. But, I do not see it. There are players, like Iker Casillas, who left football without leaving Selection, and there are others who have left the National Team without leaving football. Of the latter there are more, and the cases of Piqué, Silva, Iniesta or Xavi, to give four recent examples. I see Busquets closer to Iker’s position than to that of the others. As also, in a long time, Sergio Ramos.