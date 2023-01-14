Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.- The Spanish Sergio Busquetsmidfielder and captain of the Barcelonaassured that, in the event of winning the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid this Sunday, “it would be an impulse to continue in the right direction” which, he considered, the Barça team is leading.

“The last title was the Copa del Rey -2021- and there have been changes in coach, players… It would be one more boost and an extra motivation to do things well and an impulse to continue in the right direction that we are heading,” he said. at a press conference.

“Beyond beating the Real Madrid, which is especially exciting, we have to focus on ourselves and value reaching a final, being able to win a title after many years without achieving it and many changes. When you get titles everything is much easier ”, he added.

Sergio Busquets in a press conference with Barcelona/EFE

“The League and the Super Cup They are two different competitions. It is clear that the team that wins, hopefully it will be us, gives us a lot of confidence. We have margin points in the League, but they are few and there are many games to be played, ”he declared.

A Busquets who assured that the fact of being able to lift his first title as captain is “another motivation”. “We are 90 minutes away from winning a title. We will try to help each other to make it so. The time has come and we must be prepared, ”he completed.

The midfielder valued the state of form in which his team arrives, who has a hard time closing games and who Xavi He assured that they have a disadvantage in the psychological aspect. “There are moments during the match when it is true that the psychological aspect is very important, but there are many factors that influence the matches. Hopefully we can have all aspects controlled ”, he declared.

“It is one more factor that, together with not being able to close the games, is also valid. Being able to win duels and be together defensively is important for the team. It is one more step to this growth that we can ask of the team, ”he commented on Barcelona’s problems in achieving a good goal score.

“It is a team effort, beyond the scheme. If we are a block and we are together it will be much easier for me and for the team, ”he explained about how playing with four or three midfielders influences him.

By last, Busquetswho missed the third penalty of the shootout that eliminated Spain against Morocco in the World Cup in Qatar, assured that “it was the choice of the coaching staff” that he did not take any of the first five penalties against Betis.