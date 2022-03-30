Sergio Busquets at 33 is reliving his best feelings as a footballer. He leads his friend Xavi’s project on the pitch and has the feeling that something “that could be very big” is being prepared at the Camp Nou. To complete it, in an interview with the Qué t’hi jugues program on RAC1 he affirms, however, that Barça lacks a crack in attack.

“If the economy allows us, we lack players who make a difference up front as modern football demands and who complete the quality that is in the team. We are on the right track in what we are creating. I don’t know if it will be very big, because we have experienced very big things here, but surely we will be on the road to be able to aspire to everything, ”he said in the interview.

Busquets debuts as captain in Barcelona this season in which he hopes to make his debut by lifting a title. Obviously, the one that seems closest is the Europa League: “The Europa League is more feasible because we are in the same conditions as the rest of the teams that play it. In La Liga we are 12 points behind Madrid with one game in hand and it doesn’t depend on us. The Bernabéu thing serves to fuel an option. We hope that they puncture, our mentality is to win all the points. At the Bernabéu we were my superiors, we were able to score three or four more goals. We went over them, but they are a great team and they have had the luck of the break and so they start from scratch, but the calendar is what it is. What we have to do is beat Sevilla”.

The Barcelona captain gives value to the Europa League because “many teams go through the Europa League, it has happened to Bayern, to Chelsea. When we didn’t continue in the Champions League it was a shock, but the important thing is to do things well again and return to the Champions League like others have done”.

Regarding his personal moment, Busquets is sincere and acknowledges that “the team works and the team wins and it shows. before we were not so solid, we are seeing the light. You enjoy football when things go well. In part it has been like going back to the Guardiola era. Things have not been done very well, and each coach had his ideas and Xavi is Pep’s continuity and Louis Henry. I admit that before I suffered on the pitch, like everyone else, because the idea was different and I saw that I couldn’t give my best level”.

Regarding his future, Busquets explained that “at the moment I’m not retiring, I think I can help, but I’m going step by step. I know that I am 33 years old and the next one is the last season of the contract, with a World Cup that I hope to play and that will be played on other dates and we will see what is done and how it affects. When the season is over I’ll talk to the coach and we’ll see how I’m doing. I will put no problem. We’ll see, there are many combinations. I do imagine finishing my career away from Barça, but not in Europe, I’m too culé for that, but living an experience on another continent is an option”.

Asked if he would like Messi to return, Busquets is clear: “I miss Messi on the pitch and off. What he has given us is a lot. He made a brutal difference. I’m sure he misses us too. When he left it was a shock for everyone and for him too, because he changed teammates, city and team, but he will be much better with time. I’d like him to come back, but it’s very difficult, he has a contract and a way to get out of here… but if it were up to me, I’d be clear about it, I’m his friend and his partner”.

The praise for Xavi from his friend and player is constant throughout the interview: “Xavi has done a host of things. He has come with his idea and has given confidence. It has not been easy because many did not know what was done here before. We have seen videos, we have worked a lot and the injured have returned and we have received help. When you win it’s easier and with the wind in your favor everything is much better”.

Busquets is aware that in recent times he has received criticism, but points out that “The criticism did not hurt me. I have always received them, even before becoming a professional because I was the son of who I was. What’s inside the locker room is very different from what you see outside. I’m very self-critical and I can’t control the rest. It worries me more on a family level than a personal one. I take it well.I am not fast nor have I ever been. And if things go wrong Usain Bolt and Kanté have a hard time. It has also been unfair to Piqué and Alba, but these are football things. We are the ones who were in the Champions League eliminations. Perhaps Geri is left out, Jordi and I don’t give as many interviews, we don’t have as many friends abroad”.

Regarding Barça looking for a substitute for him, he affirms that “Kessie seems fine to me. but the one who has to fit in is the coach, who is the one who signs him. I am happy because people come to add. He is very strong, holds the ball well. Lately there are no players of my profile, which is complicated and very specific to Barça. Now the box to box takes more. Perhaps Nico is the closest thing to me, more than Frenkie, but I’m sure Xavi can teach them if the case arises”.

Finally, he wanted support Sergi Roberto: “The situation has not been as it is being told. They have offered to renew but then there have been changes. I think they are in time to fix it. Whatever they decide will be fine. I have high regard for him and on top of that he has been injured and I wish him the best. She is too good a person.”