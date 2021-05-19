Besides the pathetic inconsistency of the game of the FC Barcelona In the last games, which earned him goodbye to the league, the Culé fan has to digest these days that Luis Suarez will score the goal that will likely give the title to Atlético de Madrid. The mockery of fate provides this type of surprises and more than one —including Koeman– Perhaps you are now wondering what would have happened to Barça if Suárez had not been fired. With his departure Bartomeu It silenced criticism, but the figure of the scapegoat is absurd in a team sport like soccer, where individual success depends on connecting with teammates, the deployment of a style or the confidence of the coach. Too many variables to focus on just one type.

This theory is valid for veterans who appear again on the exit ramp: Sunrise, Sergi Roberto, Pique, Sergio Busquets. Laporta He points out that a renewal process is opening, and it seems the most sensible thing to do, but each case will have to be analyzed. I think above all of Busquets. The season began with difficulties to adapt to the double pivot that Koeman requested. Then the change of drawing brought him back to his usual great level. The days passed and one of Koeman’s defects was sensing: his radical system of preferences, which did not allow him to integrate all the secondary ones in the project. In the end they always played the same ones, which in some cases no longer held 90 minutes of physical and emotional intensity.

Sergio Busquets is among them, but his weight at Barça in the last 13 years is too great to squander it at once. The advisable thing would be a slow transition, that takes advantage of its punctual influence and helps to transmit its knowledge. Soon a replacement will be sought and the young man already sounds Gravenberch -of Ajax, of course—, but first we would have to look at Barcelona B. Young people like Oriol Busquets, Nico Gonzalez Y Jandro Orellana They have grown up with Busquets’ game in their minds, it is a reference, and they are ready for the challenge of the first team.