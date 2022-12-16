After almost fifteen years and 143 games, Sergio Busquets has announced this Friday his retirement from the Spanish team. The Badia del Vallés midfielder, who wore the captain’s armband during the World Cup in Qatar, has chosen to leave La Roja after the failure of the team led by Luis Enrique at the event.

Despite the fact that Luis de la Fuente, the new Spanish coach, made it clear that his wish was to have Busquets as an important piece in the face of the new stage that is opening up in the national team, the Catalan pivot considered that the time had come to close a glorious journey that has as its high points the conquest of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and the Euro Cup in 2012 played in Poland and Ukraine.

Busquets was a key element in the best years of La Roja, when he formed a midfield that is a legend of Spanish football along with Xabi Alonso, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta. He also served as the umbilical cord between that unrepeatable generation and the new generation of values ​​promoted by Luis Enrique. On the eve of the Qatari appointment, the Asturian coach pointed out that his objective was to convince Busquets to continue in the national team, but the midfielder has chosen to step aside and pave the way within the regeneration process that Luis de la Fuente will undertake .