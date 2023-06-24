Sergio Busquets will be teammate of Lionel Messi again. The 34-year-old icon of FC Barcelona has signed a contract with Inter Miami, the club for which friend and former teammate Messi will also play.

Busquets previously announced that he would leave his great love FC Barcelona after the past season, a farewell that the club gave ample consideration to. The midfielder, known for his insight, good passing and calm on the ball, has become an icon of the Catalan club since his debut on October 28, 2008. The Spaniard, who won two European Championships and one World Cup with his country, made a total of 722 appearances for FC Barcelona.

Those matches yielded an unprecedented harvest of prizes, including nine national championships, seven Spanish cups and three Champions Leagues. Many of those prizes were won by Busquets, a product of the famous FC Barcelona youth academy La Masia, together with Messi. The two will now play together again in Miami. See also Majority in the MDB supports its own candidacy, says Baleia Rossi

Reportedly, there was also serious interest from Saudi Arabia for Busquets, where a lucrative adventure awaited him, but he preferred Major League Soccer.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.