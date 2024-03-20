Tax reform regulations were also mentioned during the presentation of Amcham's legislative priorities

A Amcham Brazil (American Chamber of Commerce) launched this Wednesday (March 20, 2024) the agenda of legislative priorities for 2024. The ceremony was held in the Great Hall of the Chamber.

In total, 27 bills are considered essential for the entity in 2024. Here is the complete (PDF – 2 MB) of the document prepared by Amcham.

The proposals are divided into 4 axes:

business environment;

sustainability;

foreign trade; It is

digital transformation.

During the presentation, businesspeople and congressmen spoke about the importance of the energy transition and the regulation of tax reform to attract investment in the country. The vice president of the Senate, Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), said he will work to ensure the “efficiency” of these projects and the processing of the proposals.

The CEO of Amcham, Abrão Netostated that the current legislature has “reformist character” and that Brazil “it is well positioned” on the green agenda. He stated that ⅓ of the legislative agenda is made up of projects in the area.

He defended the approval of measures aimed at stimulating clean energy, such as the carbon market, fuel of the future and wind farms offshore. “It is an important window for the Brazilian private sector”he declared.

The vice-president of the Chamber, Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), stated that there is a “a unique opportunity to promote sustainable development in the country”. He defended a constructive dialogue between Brazilian and United States trade and that the Amcham agenda can provide this.

The deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP) mentioned the approval on Tuesday (19th March), in the Chamber, of the Energy Transition Acceleration Plan and suggested that the project be added to the agenda. He also spoke about the fuel of the future, for which he is the rapporteur.

The deputy Victor Lippi (PSDB-SP), in turn,that's what it takes “transform this competitive advantage” that Brazil has on its green agenda.

Businessmen were also in a similar vein. Here's what some said:

Carlos Pompermaier, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Regulation at AES – “Brazil has a rare opportunity to be a protagonist in the energy transition. The horse is passing by saddled and we have the opportunity to catch it.” ;

Marcelo Lyra, vice of Communication, ESG and Institutional Relations at Acelen – said that the “world needs” the transition. He stated that there is a potential for US$125 billion in credits with the carbon market and that it could result in 60,000 jobs: “If we do this with legal certainty, we will securitize this credit”;

Leonardo Mercante, head of Government Relations at Suzano – declared that there is an advantage in the Brazilian economy because it is “a clean economy” but there is still a need for adjustments. “Brazil is the one that can benefit most and that is why it has to have a cutting-edge law” he said.

Tax reform

There was also the defense that the tax reform will reduce bureaucracy. Abrão Neto stated that the regulation of changes in the collection of taxes on consumption “It’s extremely important”.

The senator Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB) stated that the tax reform will result in a system “simpler” and with “more transparency”. In the congressman's view, the change comes to “Value those who produce”.

He also said that the current system “Is it sold out”. He also spoke about the large number of laws: “Our tax system is so complex that even Simple [Nacional] it is complicated”.

Efraim also made an analogy with football: “PEC, Marcos Pereira, would say it was the group stage. Now it’s the knockout stage”.

The Legislative Director of EmbraerFelipe Feliciano, praised the tax approval. “The reform managed to ensure the competitiveness of the productive sector and the reduction of regional inequalities”he said.

He stated that it is necessary to maintain special customs regimes and that the measure is “fundamental” for the aircraft manufacturer.

Artificial intelligence

For Ronaldo Luiz Pires, director of Government Relations at Johnson & Johnsonartificial intelligence “needs to be regulated”, but it cannot be a barrier. He declared it necessary “make modern legislation”.