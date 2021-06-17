Businessmen warned that if Congress approves the reform of the public prosecutor’s office promoted by the Frente de Todos legal security will be further damaged Y there will be less private investment to reduce poverty that already reached almost 50 percent of the population this year.

In a videoconference, the businessmen highlighted that the economist Ricardo Arriazu estimated that to reduce poverty from 50 to 10 percent sustained private investment would be required for GDP to grow at 4.5 percent annually for 20 years.

This is how they agreed to express it Maria Adela Nores, director of the Sociedad Rural Argentina; Miguel Blanco, CEO of Swiss Medical Group and coordinator of the Business Convergence Forum; and the agricultural producer and consultant of the law firm JP O´Farrell, Juan Vaquer.

Businessmen spoke during a video conference on how the reform of the tax law impacts in the economy organized by the Network of Entities for Independent Justice in Argentina (REJIA).

The Frente de Todos seeks to have a quorum to approve the reform project of the public prosecutor’s office promoted by Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

The project involves electing the new head of the prosecutors without two-thirds of the votes of the Senate and that the jury to the prosecutors “be handled by the government of the day,” explained former Buenos Aires attorney Luis Cevasco. In an interim, Martín Casares de Fores explained that the ruling party is “4 or 5 votes” to have a quorum in Deputies and approve that controversial project.

Blanco cited Arriazu’s calculation and said that this growth at 4.5 percent per year “requires an independent justice” from the government of the day. “I know that the term legal security does not like Governor Axel Kicillof but if this reform is voted, they will scare away investments,” he added in the talk moderated by the journalist from Clarion Daniel Santoro.

He gave as an example, the pressure from the Hugo Moyano Truckers union on the new owner of Walt Mart, Francisco de Narváez, to compensate and take back the truckers from the supermarket. “The Ministry of Labor did not want to intervene and prosecutors did not even investigate an illegal blockade of the company”He added.

Blanco said that businessmen should influence public policies to generate blank jobs, but if they continue “divided into a thousand business chambers “ it will not be possible.

For his part, Nores said that “the reform project is a direct threat”To agricultural producers who are already pressured by regulations and exchange traps and meat. “We lost $ 75 million in meat exports and now we can lose Israel, the second buyer of Argentine meat after China ”, he added.

In turn, Vaquer recalled that in the last 40 years “poverty went from 4 percent to almost 50 percent and this figure should scandalize us, embarrass us as Miguel said ”. And that trend can be broken with “a significant increase in private investment and quality investment of public funds.”

But to “attract investment it is necessary to create trust and for this a reliable conflict resolution system is needed, that is, an independent justice system”. “The last protection of the employer against arbitrary officials is Justice,” he added.

“This project is bad becauseclearly tempts against the independence of prosecutors. A country where a public ministry is controlled by the government of the day is a country where investments run the risk that that power is used to persecute those who think differently”, Vaquer emphasized. “Argentina you can’t afford to scare away investments. Today we don’t even have capital to amortize, for example, worn-out machinery ”, he added.

Vaquer said that with “bad institutions we will have as investments to the friends of power and those who manage well in the swamp of power”. “If this law is approved, it will be very difficult for prosecutors to investigate corruption and state contracts will not be won by the best offer,” concluded Vaquer.

The videoconference was closed by the constitutionalist Daniel Sabsay who, in addition, requested that the Court order that the Council of the Magistracy vReturn to its previous composition before the reform that Cristina Kirchner applied as senator in 2005. That is, with less political representation and more of the judicial system.

REJIA is made up of a plurality of independent, non-partisan and non-profit organizations of civil society. They are: Republican Joint Action, CADAL Foundation, Bar Association of the City of Buenos Aires, Forensic Accountants, Legislative Directory foundation, FORES (Forum of Studies on the Administration of Justice), Institute of Advanced Studies of Law of the Province of Mendoza , Jubi-Judges, Justa Causa NGO, Republican Professors, Río Paraná Civil Association, of the Province of Santa Fe, It will be Justice Civil Association and Justice Plant.

Look also