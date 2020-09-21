Three-quarters of business leaders in Europe and the United States believe in the effectiveness of chipping their employees, and two-thirds of employees themselves believe that by 2035, when the technology becomes available, “cyborgs” will have an advantage in the labor market. This is reported by CNN with reference to a study by Citrix.

At the same time, businessmen would refuse to insert chips for themselves – less than a third of the study participants are ready to take such a step. As for employees, only 57 percent are not opposed to implanting chips themselves, but only if they are confident that it is safe and improves productivity. However, only 43 percent of workers are positive about chipping.

Related materials

Collectively, 72 percent of CEOs and CEOs and employees surveyed believe that artificial intelligence will be the main source of income for their organization by 2030. 60 percent of employees believe that permanent jobs for people in 2030 will be rare. At the same time, 70 percent of businessmen indicated that the coronavirus pandemic made them value employees more.

The head of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, who is one of the proponents of implantation of chips, pointed out in August that in the early years, chipping will be very expensive, but then the price will drop to several thousand dollars.

Earlier, VTsIOM found out that the majority of Russians who have heard about chipping people have a negative attitude towards it. At the same time, 42 percent of those who are familiar with the idea believe that electronic devices can be invisibly introduced into the human body.