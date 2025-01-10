A group of 15 personalities including businessmen, politicians and journalists have sent a letter to King Juan Carlos I, who took up residence in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) in 2020, to ask him to return to Spain “permanently.” The letter, published by ‘El Confidencial’, was signed by, among others, the former director of ABC Luis María Ansonthe former president of the Community of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre and the president of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo.

The letter, dated January 5, the same day that the King’s father celebrated his 87th birthday at his residence in Abu Dhabi, vindicates his role in the Transition from “a long authoritarian regime to a full pluralistic democracy” and expresses his “desire”, as well as that of “millions of Spaniards”, that he “return to Spain permanently and we can enjoy his presence, his experience, his deep knowledge of reality and their generous solidarity.

The letter is also signed by the former president of the CEOE Juan Rosell; the writer, former senator and former president of the Madrid Assembly Juan Van-Halen; the businessman and investor Blas Herrero; the founder of the Arturo Cantoblanco Group, Arturo Fernandez; and the widow of Camilo José Cela, Marina Castanoamong others. They all agree in expressing their gratitude for his “spirit of conciliation” and “the permanent defense of freedom”, which they consider to be “very deep and has not been altered by certain sectarian campaigns undertaken against the Crown.”

«It returned to the Spanish people national sovereignty expressed through the freely expressed general will. He promoted the Constitution that aligned Spain among the European parliamentary Monarchies that are considered by solvent observers to be the politically freest countries in the world, socially fairer, economically more developed, culturally more advanced. Finally, he took the best image of Spain to the whole world and he tirelessly attended to the needs and aspirations of the Spanish people,” reads part of the letter.









The manifesto coincides, in addition to the birthday of the King’s father, with the beginning of the events organized by the Government to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Francoharshly criticized by the opposition. The participation of Juan Carlos I is up in the air after the Executive did not confirm, nor did it disregard, his presence in any of the activities or conferences scheduled throughout the year.

It is in this context that this group of 15 personalities ask by letter for the return of Felipe VI’s father to Spain. «Of course, any decision that Your Majesty makes will have our support, but, the Spanish, we wish that the King who for 39 years governed the destinies of Spain be with your people as soon as possible», concludes the letter.