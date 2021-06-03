Veronica Razzini and Ignacio Dos Reis became two emblems of the growing business resistance against the blockades and extortion of the Truckers unionists led by Hugo Moyano, but also against a logic of pressure that is replicated in other guilds. They both lived in own flesh the drama of the conflict and they even suffered gunpoint threats.

Razzini and Dos Reis capitalized on their experience to create and promote the actions of the Anti-Blocking Business Movement (MEAB), which are already part of more than 36 entrepreneurs from all over the country.

“We made the decision to don’t give in to extortion“, said Dos Reis, who heads the SME Western Chemistry SA, located in the Buenos Aires district of Esteban Echeverría, which was paralyzed since May 10 by the measures of force of the unionists who respond to Moyano.

Dos Reis reviewed his case “W Ver y Rever” issued by TN. There he said that it all began with a demand from the union representatives to three of the employees of that company -fixed in Commerce- pass to the Moyanist hostss.

Businessman decided to reject the order because the firm already has eight workers affiliated with Truckers. “After a series of threatsFrom ‘they are going to know who we are, they are going to listen to us’, at 7 in the morning of Monday 10 (May) they went through cars and trucks and said ‘no one works today, this plant is closed’. Y the company stopped usDos Reis recalled.

In the middle, the owners of the firm decided fire five employees by the actuation (three of which grouped in Truckers) and file a criminal complaint for Justice to act and lift the blockade of the plant.

The conflict between Química del Oeste and Truckers lasted until Tuesday. They were 14 business days without activity for a company in a country where the economy is pressing. The employees sent a letter to the Minister of Labor, Claudio Moroni, and his Buenos Aires counterpart, Mara Ruíz Malec, to ask them to intervene.

Camp from the block against West Chemistry. The company was unopened for 14 days. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

“We want to assert our rights: preserve our source of work, be heard and say enough to the abuses of the gangs union. We are workers and we want to exercise our right with total freedom and without fear, “they claimed in the letter.

Florencia Arietto, lawyer and leader of Together for Change, assumed the legal representation of the company and even made representations to the mayor of Esteban Echeverría, the Peronist Fernando Gray.

And this Tuesday the blockade came to an end by order of the prosecutor Fernando Semisa of the UFI 4, who ordered the lifting of the extreme measure and that there is police custody in the company to guarantee the activity. The case is still open.

Blocks and checks

The case of Dos Reis is not different from that of Razzini or that of many businessmen in the country, SMEs and large companies such as Walmart, recently bought by Francisco De Narváez, and Mercado Libre, by Marcos Galperín, which were also targeted by the measures. Moyanist force.

Razzini’s experience became a witness case. She runs three companies in Santa Fe: a materials yard, an aggregates recycler, and a concrete mixer. But in this case the Santa Fe branch of the Truckers Union acted, led by Sergio Aladio, an opponent of the Moyano.

“What they did was plan a boycott in two of my companies. In the corralón, where the employees are affiliated with Commerce, and in the recycler, where they are in UOCRA because, as in Argentina there was no registered company in this activity until we did it, the AFIP determined that we had to go with UOCRA“, explained Razzini before the consultation of Clarion.

Their companies suffered blockages for three months, In an intermittent way. Razzini even suffered threats of armed men.



Truckers’ protest against the Razzini Group, in Rosario.

“One the diver got up and showed a gun. He was a person who had never been in the blockade. I had never experienced a situation like this, I was short of breath, I couldn’t even speak, “he recalled.

The data was included in the court case, which recounted unpublished episodes such as the arrest warrant for union delegates.

“The conflict was released because the labor justice, criminal justice, qThey were all charged, ours was an achievement at the country level. In one of the blockades, one of the prosecutors decided stop workers and to the delegates, and that had never happened in this country, that they take 13 workers, “said Razzini.

From these events, she decided to launch the Anti-Blockade Business Movement, together with Dos Reis, Arietto and another thirty representatives of companies that passed through the similar conflicts with the guilds.

“We have to lose our fear. We have to rebuild this country that mafia unionism –not all unionism, the mafioso, seeks to destroy. We are getting to know un lots of stories of companies that they had to close because nobody could help them, because they didn’t have the tools to fight or because they didn’t know how, “the Santa Fe businesswoman summoned.

He said the movement emerged as an econtainment space for those who are “exhausted from living with threats and extortion when it is within the law and the corresponding contributions are made.”

Even in the brand new group they receive “calls for help“To assist businessmen suffering from voracious demands from trade unionists, not only for reframing.” This is much more profound, but there is no one who says enough and I got fed up, “warned the businesswoman.



Florencia Arietto, a combative and rival of the Moyano family, a lawyer for blocked businessmen and a leader close to Patricia Bullrich.

Consulted by ClarionArietto added that the construction of the movement began a month ago in Rosario. “From there, a lot of businessmen who experienced blockades began to join. Today there are around 20 companies with blocking threats in all the country, eight blocked and at least three closed Due to the blockades, Argentine production is in that situation, in general SMEs, “he summarized.

DS