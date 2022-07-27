President confirms presence at an event organized by the Esfera Brasil group in SP on the same day as pro-democracy acts

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should have dinner with businessmen in the city of São Paulo on August 11th. THE USP Law School (University of São Paulo) will hold an act in defense of democracy on the same date.

O Power 360 found that the Esfera Brasil group, chaired by João Carlos Camargo, invited, in addition to the Chief Executive, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to talk to the associates, but the date with him has not yet been set.

They must participate in the meeting in São Paulo Candido Pinheiro, from Hapvida; Abilio Diniz, from Carrefour; Flávio Rocha, from Riachuelo; and Eugênio Mattar, from Localiza.

Members of the Koren de Lima family, owners of the health care provider hapvida, sought the PL (Liberal Party), an acronym to which President Jair Bolsonaro is affiliated, to deal with donations during the election period. O Power 360 found that the group would be one of the largest donors to the party so far, with an amount of around R$ 1 million. The donation has not yet been disclosed in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) information system.

The operator’s owners donated, in April and May, R$ 750 thousand also to PT. All transfers were made on behalf of 4 family members. The data were forwarded by the party to the Electoral Justice. The legislation prohibits donations of resources directly from companies to parties or candidates. Business owners, however, can make donations as individuals, a strategy used by Hapvida.

pro-democracy act

The demonstration in defense of democracy will be at 11 am, in the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco, in the capital of São Paulo. On the occasion, former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Celso de Mello will read the “Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”. Here’s the intact (1 MB).

Bankers, businessmen, artists, lawyers and judges are part of the list. Among them, the singers and songwriters Chico Buarque and Arnaldo Antunes, the former president of the Central Bank Armínio Fraga and the former soccer player Walter Casagrande.

Eleven former STF ministers signed the letter. The manifesto was launched late on Tuesday afternoon (26.Jul) with 3,069 initial signatures. After that, adhesions exploded: there are already 73,000.