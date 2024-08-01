Businessmen are in the crosshairs of organized crime, which in recent times has diversified its blood and fire businesses affecting the entire production chain, from agricultural activity to the distribution and sale of any product, whether from the field, livestock or processed. And those who denounce, pay with their lives. The president of the Chamber of Commerce of Tamaulipas and Matamoros, Julio César Almanza Armas, was killed on Tuesday afternoon when a dozen bullets went through the window of his vehicle. His last public words are now repeated like a lament: “Businessmen are hostages of criminal gangs and the collection of protection money has practically become a national sport,” he said in a statement. Telediario Radio The same fate befell Minerva Pérez Castro, leader of the Baja California Fishing Chamber, who dared to demand greater security in her state against illegal fishing and extortion on July 8 before the media. “They sell the products in the same markets, but they save on production costs. We need more surveillance on the coasts,” she said. Hours later, shots opened 16 holes in the windows of her van. Both were at the doors of their offices. Easy and fast.

On Tuesday morning, Julio César Almanza Armas was talking on the phone with the national president of the Confederation of Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco), Octavio de la Torre. What was discussed there was going to be the cause of Julio César’s death: the violence, crime and extortion that businesses in Tamaulipas are experiencing. The trigger for business complaints in this state was the closing of all OXXO establishments in Nuevo Laredo, on the northern border of Mexico, 191 stores and seven gas stations. They lowered the shutters last Friday and will not open until the necessary security conditions are met. Almanza Armas, vice president of Strategic Binational Affairs on the Borders of Concanaco, as well as head of the same organization in Tamaulipas and Matamoros, where he was shot, had spoken out about this event in the media. “Just a few hours after speaking to him, he was taken away from us,” De la Torre lamented by phone on Wednesday.

Tamaulipas is the northern territory closest to Central America, that is, the shortest route for the thousands of migrants who cross Mexico seeking the border with the United States, so human trafficking and extortion has become a lucrative business for organized crime. In addition, it is the Mexican state with the most border crossings, 17 in total, through which all kinds of goods, legal and illegal, cross in a multimillion-dollar trafficking controlled by weapons. It was a work camp for the fearsome Zetas and the Gulf Cartel, predecessors of the current Cartel del Noreste that is accustomed to extorting businessmen to charge them the piso, the criminal tax that allows them to open their businesses every day. “The Cartel del Noreste has cells out of control,” explains Raúl Benítez Manaut, a UNAM researcher and expert in Security. “Businessmen have no other option than to collaborate,” he adds.

A National Guard agent in front of the National Chamber of Commerce, where Almanza Armas was murdered, on July 30. STR (EFE)

The late Almanza Armas was aware of all this and had been fighting against the insecurity of commercial establishments for some time. Today, his last words are echoed by Darío Mercado, vice president of Concanaco, who was on his way to Tamaulipas on Wednesday. “In the last 20 years, crime has not stopped growing in Tamaulipas. If before they controlled narcotics and human trafficking, now they seek to permeate the value chains and are becoming criminal monopolies of legal activities,” he explains by phone. He is referring to the primary sector, agriculture, but also to commercial markets such as chicken shops. “They force merchants to supply their products at the price they want and under their conditions.”

It happens in practically the entire country, but Tamaulipas is a phenomenal market for the cartels. “In Nuevo Laredo and Reynosa they have dedicated themselves more to the smuggling of huachicol on the border, and in other parts of the country they already control the construction materials. Six months ago we detected that they wanted to extend this business to Matamoros, we were trying to stop it,” says Darío Mercado, who adds that they were working with the Attorney General’s Office to stop the incipient activity of the construction materials. Then the OXXO incident occurred and then the murder of Almanza Armas, precisely there, in Matamoros. “The criminal tax goes through all the steps of the commercial chain,” as Mercado says, from avocados to the purchase of a car in the United States that crosses the border illegally. “In the Tamaulipas area everything is permeated by crime, and each border has its particular phenomena.” The word drug trafficking has become too small. It’s fishing in Baja California, avocados in Michoacán, chicken shops in Guerrero or street markets selling anything in Mexico City. Meanwhile, to the south, Chiapas continues to burn.

The only thing left for the rulers to do is to offer their condolences, as the governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, did with the family of Almanza Armas. And to promise that everything possible will be done to find the murderers and lock them up, something that rarely happens. The spokesman for Security in Tamaulipas, Jorge Cuéllar, has asked that the OXXOs report the situation they are going through as soon as possible. It is the only way, he said in the media, that the prosecutors can operate properly. The president of Concanaco, Octavio de la Torre, has spoken about this point in statements to this newspaper: “We are seeking the reform of the Penal Code because normally the victim is required to report, and that is re-victimizing. This has already been advanced in the State of Mexico, where we have managed to start investigations ex officio.” In the country of fear, reporting is no small thing. Fear? “We are concerned, yes, these things generate fear,” says De la Torre. He acknowledged the work of governments in combating insecurity and violence, but hoped that efforts in this area would be redoubled.

De la Torre’s business organization is “the oldest in Mexico, it is 108 years old and is currently present in 1,857 municipalities throughout the Republic.” “Ninety percent of our members are small, family-run businesses, with no more than five people in many cases,” explains the president of Concanaco. These are the people who are being affected by crime. “We ask for security for citizens because that is essential for the development of towns,” he says.

Mexico’s development is very focused these days on the nearshoringthat is, the relocation of foreign companies, mainly American, to the other side of the border, where productive activity lowers costs. This relocation is expected to bring a good amount of jobs and the consequent improvement of social welfare in many states. And where the business is… there is crime, which, according to many, is better organized than the governments. “In recent months there has been a diversification of illegal criminal activities, particularly in the dispute over border customs for the transfer of huachicol and the control of mines,” reported Lantia Intelligence in April in its monthly report on violence and criminal gangs. “This phenomenon is worrying, since territories of economic reliability for foreign investment are not guaranteed within the framework of the relocation of productive chains,” warns the document. With violence, population movements also skyrocket, both in Chiapas and in Nuevo León, to give two examples that Lantia Intelligence detects.

In Tamaulipas, the municipalities of Nuevo Laredo, Guerrero, Mier, Miguel Alemán, Díaz Ordaz, Reynosa, Río Bravo and Matamoros are considered to be on alert. And the “key players” would be the Cartel de Noreste and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, but also Los Escorpiones and Los Metros. Like a thousand-headed snake, crime is branching out along all paths. “It is likely that some organizations are financed in these new illicit markets to try to dispute positions with the Cartel del Noreste, something that could happen in the medium term,” says this security analysis platform.

The businessman De la Torre hopes that justice will be done and trusts in negotiations with the Administrations to increase security in all businesses in the country. “Julio was loved and admired by everyone in Concanaco, his father was also a member of this organization. He left behind a widow and several children, now we are seeing how we can deal with the needs that arise. We are just good citizens.”

