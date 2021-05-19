The main businessmen from different sectors of the country demonstrated against the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office promoted by the ruling party, which they referred to with “extreme concern” and they described it as a “serious institutional setback.”

In harsh terms, the Business Convergence Forum and the Christian Association of Business Leaders agreed to repudiate the advance of the official initiative in Deputies, which during the early hours of this Wednesday obtained an opinion in the Justice and Constitutional Affairs commissions.

“The modifications proposed in the bill weaken the independence of the Public Ministry and, therefore, its approval would have a very unfavorable impact on any plan that is proposed to promote to reduce poverty levels, “analyzed the Forum, which brings together some 60 entities.

After talking about a project with “severe deficiencies”, the organization called for a “broad consensus” and considered “inappropriate to promote a reform that generates tension and divisions at a time when the unity of society must be promoted to overcome the scourge of the pandemic.”

For its part, the Christian Association of Business Leaders (ACDE) also spoke of “deep concern” about the progress of the project and pointed out that it means “a serious institutional setback because the independence of the Public Ministry established by the National Constitution in its reform ceases. 1994, leaving citizens at the mercy of circumstantial majorities in political power “.

In this sense, he reinforced: “Christian businessmen consider that an independent justice is the backbone of a democratic and republican country, eager to attract investments that generate jobs and prosperity for families.”

The ACDE noted that this law “will weaken our Justice” and he explained: “We think, like our constituents, that the Justice must control the current rulers, not be subordinate to them, and also have independent prosecutors who can advance with extremely complex causes such as drug trafficking, corruption.”

Almost six months after the approval of the new law of the Procuratorate in the Senate, the ruling party took the first step in the Deputies early this Wednesday with the signing of the opinion of the project in committees, after a heated debate.

In search of the votes to approve it, the Frente de Todos incorporated changes – endorsed by the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria – that attenuate the original text although without the numbers to guarantee the quorum, there is still no date of treatment in the enclosure.

Among other points, the project limits to five years the period of office of the Attorney General of the Nation, which is currently for life, and modifies the majority necessary for his appointment, which goes from two thirds of those present to half plus one of the members of the body.

