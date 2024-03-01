Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 20:12

In their representation to minister Alexandre de Moraes to launch the 25th stage of Operation Lesa Pátria, this past Thursday, 29th, delegates investigating January 8 defended the need for the arrest of wholesale network partners on the grounds that they still believe and preach that there was fraud in the 2022 elections; PGR opposed preventive custody of those investigated

The delegates responsible for Operation Lesa Pátria evoked the belief of those investigated in the 'legitimacy' of the January 8 coup attempt, even a year after the event, to justify the arrest of alleged financiers of anti-democratic acts in the 25th stage of the offensive, which opened this Thursday , 29.

The argument appears in the request for preventive detention of two of the main targets of the most recent phase of Lesa Pátria. The PF highlighted how Joveci Xavier de Andrade and Adauto Lúcio de Mesquita, partners in the supermarket chain Melhor Atacadista, still believe in the coup attempt, based on the narrative of 'alleged occurrence of fraud in the elections, the need to prevent the existence, through intervention of the armed forces, the elected government, and the justice of promoting embarrassment or even preventing the functioning of the STF'.

Along these lines, the preventive detention of the businessmen was requested under the argument that it is not 'convenient to rule out the possibility of them committing crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law and incitement to crime' again. The Attorney General's Office was against the arrests, but Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, accepted the PF's request.

“The freedom of someone who has proven to have participated in criminal acts against the powers of the Republic undermines the credibility of the Judiciary, as it does not adopt timely and appropriate measures relating to criminal prosecution”, the corporation further maintained.

The PF's request culminated in the offensive that, this Thursday, the 29th, sought evidence in the homes of alleged financiers and organizers of anti-democratic acts carried out after the 2022 elections. The targets paid for an electric trio used in a coup demonstration and raised funds for blockades carried out after the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula Silva.

Three businessmen were arrested. In addition to Adauto and Joveci, Diogo Arthur Galvão, who works in a timber company, was captured. He broadcast the coup action live in Brasília, publishing images inside the public buildings invaded on January 8th.

In addition, investigators carried out searches in seven states and the Federal District. During the investigations, the PF found amounts in cash in the house of a businessman in Palmas: US$ 126 thousand, R$ 104 thousand, in addition to 20 thousand euros. He also seized 70 weapons and a Hummer vehicle.

See below the suspicions that fall on those investigated:

Joveci and Adauto

The investigators point to the businessmen as alleged financiers of coup acts, emphasizing the fact that they contributed amounts to pay for an electric trio used in an anti-democratic demonstration.

According to the investigation, Adauto had personally negotiated the hiring of the sound vehicle, with Joveni making a payment of R$1,000 to the company contracted to supply the sound vehicle.

The PF says that the businessmen 'wanted to impede the inauguration, or dismissal, of the elected government, demonstrating publicly in this regard, they instigated other people to participate in the movement that called for military intervention to do so, they were personally at the camp in front of the HQ of the Army several times, and also in the event on January 8th.

“With regards to Adauto Lúcio de Mesquita and Joveci Xavier de Andrade, the evidence of their participation in anti-democratic acts is inescapable, and allows us to affirm that they are not mere supporters distant from the facts, but rather organizers and financiers of the crimes, providing, certainly, hiring and paying for a sound vehicle to propagate coup ideas, and publishing videos and photos, where they call and encourage people to participate in the movement, where they show themselves in acts and demonstrations, supporting the theses and justifications for the committing the crimes”, stressed the PF.

According to the corporation, Joveci released images participating in 'a movement that questioned the legitimacy of the STF and that called for the impediment of the inauguration or the dismissal of the Lula government, under the allegation that he is a 'thief'.

The investigators highlight that in one of the images released by the businessman, another protester appears in the background, with the phrase 'SOS FFAA (armed forces)'. For the PF, this photo demonstrates the coup-like nature of the movement.

Regarding Adauto Lúcio de Mesquita, the PF found three videos in which the aforementioned businessman filmed himself: one in front of the camp set up in front of the Army HQ in Brasília, 'calling on people to participate in the movement'; 'another featuring the electric trio that was hired to perform in the acts'; and the third 'showing the sound vehicle already moving to where it would be used, when it boasts that the Military Police would be supporting the act'.

The businessmen were heard last year at the CPI on Anti-Democratic Acts of the Federal District Chamber and denied having financed coup acts. Both acknowledged that they were at the Bolsonarist camp in Brasília, but said they did not sponsor the structure. Adauto admitted 'small donations', but denied having paid for food or electricity. Joveci denied any transfer to the protesters.

Blockade organizers on the FHC Bridge in Palmas

Another group that came under the radar of the 25th stage of Operation Lesa Pátria is identified as organizing blockades, in October and November 2022, on the Fernando Henrique Cardoso bridge, in Palmas. The PF identified pastor Nelcivan Costa Feitosa and Thiago Marasca Moura as the main leaders of the acts.

Other leaders mentioned are Celso Montoia Nogueira, known as 'Montoia Bolsonaro' and Frederico Moraes de Barros Carvalho, owner of the Hummer vehicle used to transport tires used to block the bridge. He has 77 firearms registered in his name.

During the investigations this Thursday, the 29th, the PF seized 70 weapons, the Hummer vehicle, in addition to seizing cash – dollars, euros and reais.

Other suspects who were searched this Thursday are:

– Zuleica Silva Negri Barros, appointed as the group's religious leader, member of the Movimento Endireito Tocantins and 'supporter of hate speech, including advocating the death of opponents';

– Gleydson Ricardo Martins Torres, appointed as responsible for propagating the coup demands and encouraging the population to join through his communication channel;

– Valter da Rocha Nogueira Júnior, known as Valter Patriota, appointed as organizer of the group's caravans to Brasília and for raising funds;

– Bruno Figur, Sebastião Alves Junior and PM colonel Clauber de Abreu Martins, alleged holders of bank accounts in which funds were collected through PIX to maintain the demonstrations;

WITH THE WORD, THE DEFENSE OF ADAUTO AND JOVECI

In a note distributed by Agência Brasil, the businessmen's defense reported that they did not have access to the Operation Lesa Pátria decision and declared that those 'investigated now see the opportunity to fully elucidate the open questions'.

“They reiterate their commitment to democracy, the Rule of Law, respect for Institutions, the electoral process, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary, with special emphasis on its highest instance, the Federal Supreme Court. […] The group of which Joveci and Adauto are shareholders reiterates that it is against vandalism and political intolerance and believes that democracy is built with different thoughts, but never with violence. The group’s board of directors respects Brazilian institutions, democracy and the rule of law.”, says the text.