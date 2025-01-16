The substitute judge of the Court of First Instance and Instruction 4 of Vinaròs has summoned six people, both businessmen and architects and surveyors, to be declared under investigation, for the collapse of a building in Peñíscola (Castellón) on August 25, 2021 in which two people died,

Those investigated are two heads of companies, two architects and two surveyors linked to the promotion and construction of the building. They are summoned between March 17 and April 7 of this year, as detailed by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).

The judge, following the order of the Castellón Court that agrees to reopen the procedure, has extended the investigation period and has issued an order dated January 8, 2025 in which he agrees to the practice of investigation proceedings in the case of the collapse of the Peñíscola building.

Likewise, it has also agreed to require the associations of architects of Castellón and the Valencian Community to provide documentation and information, as well as the Peñíscola City Council, which they ask to clarify the execution work license of the damaged building and the report of the municipal architect or surveyor on the causes of the collapse.









The events investigated occurred on August 25, 2021, with the collapse of a three-story building in Peñíscola, in which two people died, a 54-year-old woman and a 14-year-old minorwho lived in an apartment on the first floor. The deceased were part of the same family unit: the deceased minor was the son of the deceased couple. In the accident, a third person was injured: a 26-year-old young man, the son of the deceased.