Ciudad Juarez.- A man who was arrested on August 18 for alleged possession of drugs and firearms for the exclusive use of the Mexican Army was today charged with aggravated kidnapping, for acts committed between the 10th and 17th of the same month.

Amauri Arafil VJ faces charges for the illegal deprivation of liberty of a man, supposedly a businessman, for whom the group that kidnapped him demanded five million pesos in exchange for his freedom.

On August 10th, at around 4:30 p.m., outside a convenience store located at the intersection of the Casas Grandes highway and Juan Escutia street, the victim was “kidnapped” by two hooded men who threatened him with firearms. They took him away in his own vehicle, followed by another vehicle belonging to the kidnappers.

Both vehicles were located in different parts of the city in the following hours, but the victim and no trace of him were found.

It was not until August 17 that after paying one million pesos in four equal installments to accounts whose owners are also under investigation, the victim was released, although to the southeast of the city, in the S-Mart supermarket, Parajes de Oriente branch.

A control judge linked VJ to the case and set a six-month period for the complementary investigation. At the initial hearing on August 21, she imposed 24 months of preventive detention as a precautionary measure.

VJ was arrested by the State Public Security Secretariat on August 18, following up on the initial complaint for kidnapping. He was located in the Lomas del Desierto subdivision in alleged possession of marijuana and a 9-millimeter caliber Uzzi-type weapon with an empty magazine, along with his partner, who was not present at the kidnapping hearing.