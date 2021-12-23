Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has received a donation of 10 million dirhams from the CEO of Proclad Group, businessman Yassin Jaafar, in support of Hamdan bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients, the first hospital of its kind in the UAE to provide Care services for underserved cancer patients.

The hospital, which bears the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has a capacity of 250 beds, to provide best-in-class outpatient and diagnostic services, inpatient services and surgical services, in an environment that considers providing personalized health care to patients.

The first phase of the hospital is expected to be completed and opened in 2024, with 150 beds, and medical services for 30,000 patients annually, in a qualitative addition to the health care sector in the country, representing a new beacon of hope for cancer patients who are unable to afford treatment expenses and their families. Yassin Jaafar’s donation comes after his wife’s success in overcoming her cancer, and aid to all those affected by this disease.

Commenting on this generous donation, Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “The health of citizens and residents is a priority for Al Jalila Foundation. Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients will have a leading role in addressing this disease, by caring for underprivileged patients. There is no doubt that the support of donors is an essential part of our success in developing this modern hospital.”

Al Olama expressed the Al Jalila Foundation’s deep gratitude for the generous donation provided by Yassin Jaafar and his generous family, stressing that community support is one of the most important elements that will enable the hospital to provide excellent experiences and services to treat underprivileged cancer patients, which enhances the capabilities of the health sector in general, to provide quality The desired service for patients according to the highest international standards and specifications.

For his part, Yassin Jaafar said, “After my wife overcame cancer, thanks to God Almighty and His care, I felt it was my duty to express my appreciation and gratitude for the outstanding level of care and treatment she received while fighting the disease. It is with great pride that we participate in the support of the Al Jalila Foundation and its endeavors to provide cancer patients in the UAE with appropriate treatments. The charity hospital will certainly be a beacon of hope for patients and their families.”

He added that “the community bears a great responsibility towards supporting programs and initiatives concerned with combating this disease, to enhance the support network available to cancer patients and their families,” hoping that this step will encourage the hastening to support the noble goals of the Al Jalila Foundation, and contribute to building Hamdan bin Rashid Charity Hospital. Cancer care in Dubai.

It is noteworthy that since the announcement of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients in Dubai, earlier this year, the Al Jalila Foundation has received donations amounting to 350 million dirhams out of the 750 million that the hospital needs to complete its various stages.

The donations included generous contributions from several charities, governmental and non-governmental institutions and Emirati companies.

Hope Council

The disclosure of businessman Yassin Jaafar’s donation to the hospital’s benefit came during his visit to the “Council of Hope”, which is the first social center of its kind that was recently opened, and dedicated to cancer patients and their well-being, based on Al Jalila Foundation’s keenness to support patients and recovering patients and their families. Support its goal to keep the message of hope alive, and all services in the center are provided free of charge.

• 350 million dirhams in donations received by the Al Jalila Foundation, out of the 750 million needed by the hospital.



