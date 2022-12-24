Businessman Júlio Farias, who threatened Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, left prison this Friday, the 23rd, after paying bail equivalent to 50 minimum wages, totaling more than R$ 60,000. The Bolsonarist was arrested red-handed for having a rifle silencer, bought on the internet, without legal authorization.

The amount was fixed at a custody hearing. On the occasion, the Federal Court imposed a series of measures that must be fulfilled by Farias: he will have to present himself in court monthly, every 24th day and is forbidden to change his residence, without prior judicial authorization, or to be absent for more than eight days, without communicating the place where he will be found, under penalty of breaking the bail.

Farias was arrested this Thursday, the 22nd, during the execution of two search and seizure warrants against the businessman, who lives in Macapá. During the investigations, the PF seized ten firearms, including rifles, shotguns, revolvers and pistols, in addition to 3,153 pieces of ammunition of various calibers.

The orders were issued by the 12th Federal Criminal Court of the Federal District, which also suspended the carrying and possession of weapons registered in the name of the businessman. The judgment also determined that the investigated person should keep a minimum distance of two hundred meters from the parliamentarian.

The measures were decreed at the request of the Legislative Police of the Federal Senate. The agency pointed to ‘strong indications of threat and crimes against honor’ by Randolfe.

The apprehensions and suspicions that fall under Farias were cited in the decision that released the businessman, upon payment of bail. According to the Federal Justice, the ‘practice, in theory, of the offenses that motivated the diligence in the custodian’s house, associated with the possession of firearms and accessories, make the custodian’s dangerousness more evident’.

“See that the practice, in theory, of threat by someone unarmed naturally causes a fear for their life or physical integrity, so much so that this conduct is a typical criminal fact. However, the practice, in theory, of a threat by someone who possessed the seized weapons, ammunition and the restricted use accessory, certainly causes a much greater fear”, recorded the dispatch.