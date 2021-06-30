The president of Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry), senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), announced this Tuesday night (June 29, 2021), by Twitter, that the commission will summon businessman Luiz Paulo Dominguetti Pereira to testify next Friday (2.Jul).

The representative of the Davati company in Brazil claims that negotiations with the Ministry of Health for the AstraZeneca vaccine were blocked because the folder would have asked for a bribe of US$ 1 per dose in exchange for closing the deal.

On Monday (June 28, 2021), the CPI received a complaint of an alleged request for a bribe in the purchase of vaccines from AstraZeneca. The extra money in the negotiations for the immunizing agent would have been negotiated by the director of the DLOG (Department of Logistics) of the Ministry of Health, Roberto Ferreira Dias.

According to a report from Folha de São Paulo, published on the night of this Tuesday (June 29), the negotiation would have been made by the company Davati Medical Supply, of which businessman Luiz Paulo Dominguetti Pereira claims to be representative in Brazil. According to him, the collection of the bribe would have been made during a dinner, held on February 25 this year.

Dominguetti stated that Dias asked for US$ 1 per dose in exchange for closing the deal with the Ministry of Health.[Ele disse] that there is a group that only worked within the ministry, if we got something else we had to increase the value of the vaccine, that the vaccine would have to have a different value than the proposal we were proposing”, said the businessman to the newspaper.

​”I said that there was no way, I couldn’t do it, even because the vaccine came from abroad and they didn’t do it, they didn’t operate that way. He told me: ‘Think carefully, if you want to sell vaccine in the ministry, it has to be this way“, he spoke.

The Davati representative also stated that he was at the ministry with Élcio Franco Filho, former executive secretary of the ministry, and Roberto Dias to make an offer of the vaccine. “I didn’t buy it because I didn’t want to”.

Also according to the report, Dias was nominated for the position by the leader of the government in the Chamber, the deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR). The appointment was made on January 8, 2019, under former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM).

Barros, however, denied being responsible for appointing Dias:

“In relation to Folha’s story, I reiterate that Roberto Ferreira Dias was appointed to the Ministry of Health at the beginning of the current presidential term, in 2019, when he was not aligned with the government. So, I repeat, it’s not my nomination. I am totally unaware of Davati’s complaint”, published on his page of Twitter.

According to the Otávio Guedes’ blog, AstraZeneca said it has no intermediaries in the vaccine negotiations. “On the questions, I would like to comment that there was no representative of AstraZeneca and the vaccines are made available through agreements with the Ministry of Health and Fiocruz”, declared the pharmacist.

continue reading