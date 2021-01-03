Highlights: The part of the Surat businessman who lost his life on the first day of 2021 was donated

The family of the deceased had given consent for the donation, death after falling from the bike

Heart and lungs were transplanted in two patients in Chennai, carcinia given to Chakshu Bank

The organ was donated to a businessman from Surat district of Gujarat who lost his life on the first day of the new year. The family of the deceased had given permission for the donation, after which the businessman was donated. An NGO involved in this process gave this information. The NGO said that his heart and lungs were transplanted to two patients in Chennai, after which he got a new life.

An NGO official named ‘Donate Life’ said that Vishnubhai Patel (57) suffered a brain hemorrhage after falling from a motorcycle on 30 December. On January 1, doctors declared him brain dead at Mahavir Trauma Center. After this with the permission of his family, his heart, kidney, lungs, liver and cornea were donated.

The official said that his heart and lungs were transplanted to two patients in Chennai. The limbs were moved from Surat to Chennai by building a green corridor of about 1,618 km. His liver was transplanted into an individual at the Kidney Disease and Research Center (IKDRC) in Kheda, Ahmedabad. His cornea has been donated to Lok Darshan Chakshu Bank.