On Monday, the Central Court of Domestic and Family Violence against Women of São Paulo, Brazil, handed down a sentence of 10 years and 6 months in prison in a closed regime against the businessman Thiago Brennand, for the alleged rape of a woman in 2016. Brennand, who is already serving sentences for other crimes, faces his fourth court conviction, this being his third for rape.

The events date back to when Brennand contacted the victim through Instagram and subsequently asked her out. Although there was initially consent to have sex, the situation changed dramatically when the businessman began to display aggressive behavior.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, He forced the woman to have sexual relations against her will, recorded the abuse and threatened to publish the videos on the Internet if she reported him. This threat was intensified by the victim’s concern for her three-year-old daughter, who might become aware of the images.

The situation reached a critical point when the first accusations against Brennand were revealed on the show ‘Fantástico’, which motivated the victim to finally go to the police. In addition, the woman suffered persistent harassment by Brennand, which led her to move and install a reinforced door for fear that he would find her.

The court, after reviewing the evidence, determined that the woman was the victim of “violence and serious threats” that forced her to have “carnal relations” with Brennand. The victim has reported eating disorders, hair loss, psychological and emotional damage, as well as an inability to maintain emotional relationships since then.

Three more convictions

Brennand has a history of prior convictions, including a reduced sentence for raping a U.S. citizen and another conviction for physical assault caught on security cameras at a gym. He was also convicted earlier this year of raping a masseuse at his home.

Brennand is currently in Tremembé penitentiary, serving sentences for multiple cases, all involving rapes against women. The businessman’s defense has denied the crimes and is expected to appeal against the recent court decision.

