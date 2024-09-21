From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/21/2024 – 17:52

Due to the great repercussion of his speech on Instagram about women who hold CEO positions, businessman Tallis Gomes, founding partner of G4 Educação, was removed from the board of Hope, a lingerie brand that has a predominantly female audience and is chaired by Sandra Chayo.

Tallis was part of the company’s advisory board. However, this Saturday, the 21st, Hope issued a statement via an Instagram story in which it stated that the businessman had been removed.

Gomes’ speech also resulted in the cancellation of a lecture he was scheduled to give on Monday, the 23rd, at the Caldeira Institute, an innovation hub with 43 founding companies, including Renner, Gerdau and Grupo RBS.

Remember the controversy

Tallis Gomes was asked by a follower on Instagram: “If your wife was the CEO of a big company, would you be engaged?” This was the first answer:

“God save me from a female CEO. With rare exceptions (I personally only know two); this woman will go through a process of masculinization that will invariably put my home in fourth place, me in third place and my children in second place.

In the succession of texts that followed, the businessman continued to argue, saying that a person in the position of CEO, like him, goes through a lot of stress and pressure and that, physically, the professional becomes very shaken. “Psychologically, you need to be very, very tough to endure it.”

The businessman then criticized feminism and adopted a sexist discourse. “A man who can afford to support his wife and doesn’t do so is missing out on the greatest benefit of a woman, which is the use of feminine energy in the right places, home and family.”

Tallis’s position went viral and received several criticisms, including from Luiza Trajano, who served as CEO of the Magazine Luiza chain of stores and is currently the chairwoman of the Board of Directors. The businesswoman posted on Linkedin that she does not agree with the position of the founder of Easy Taxi. The company hired G4 Educação for a course that, according to them, was “one-off” for the marketplace.

Upon realizing the impact of the post, Tallis returned to Instagram to make a response.

“My position has nothing to do with my value judgment on whether or not a woman is capable of being the CEO of a large company. I spoke about who I want by my side as my wife. (…) My company will make R$100 million in EBITDA this year and my CFO is a woman. If I didn’t believe in a woman’s ability to deliver, would I leave my company’s cash flow in the hands of one?”

Then, he launched a challenge for social media users. He asked them to find 1,000 companies with more than R$100 million in EBITDA that have a female CFO. “If you find one, you can send it to me and the first one to send it and prove it will get a R$100k Pix,” he said.

As the criticism continued, Tallis Gomes returned to social media, this time to apologize.

“I recognize that my words were misplaced and that the terms used did not reflect my personal values ​​or those of my company, G4 Educação. I am deeply sorry and would like to reiterate my sincere apologies to everyone who felt offended.”