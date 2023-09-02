Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2023 – 21:27

Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of the famous Harrods department store in London, whose son was the victim of a fatal car accident in 1997 with his girlfriend, Princess Diana, died on Wednesday, 30, according to confirmation from his family released this Friday, 1st. He was 94 years old.

Al Fayed, an Egyptian businessman who also owned Fulham football club, was devastated by the death of his son Dodi Fayed in Paris 26 years ago. He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss and fighting the British establishment – ​​which he blamed for the deaths.

“Mrs. Mohamed Al Fayed, his children and grandchildren confirm that their beloved husband, father and grandfather, Mohamed, passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday 30th August 2023,” his family said in a statement released by Fulham. . “He enjoyed a long and full retirement surrounded by his loved ones.”

Al Fayed was convinced that Dodi and Diana had been killed in a conspiracy hatched by Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He claimed that the royal family planned the accident because they didn’t like Diana dating an Egyptian.

Al Fayed claimed that Diana was pregnant and planning to marry Dodi and that the royal family could not accept that the princess married a Muslim.

In 2008, Al Fayed said in an inquiry that the list of conspirators included Philip, then Prince Charles, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Diana’s sister Sarah McCorquodale, two former London police chiefs and the CIA.

The inquest concluded that Diana and Dodi died due to the reckless actions of their driver and the paparazzi who were chasing the couple.