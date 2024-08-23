Mexico City.- In Guadalajara, Jalisco, the Attorney General’s Office arrested Héctor Carrasco Muro, a shareholder of Operadora Grupo Gas Mart, a company that allegedly participated in the laundering of 5 billion pesos, diverted through contracts with the penitentiary system during the administration of Genaro García Luna.

Gregorio Salazar Hernández, a control judge at the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Almoloya de Juárez, in the State of Mexico, charged Carrasco with organized crime and money laundering, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

“Hector “C” allegedly joined a criminal organization operated by Genaro “G”, former Secretary of Federal Public Security, and others, in which they diverted large amounts of resources from the Decentralized Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Readaptation (OADPRS), through the simulation of contracts,” said the FGR. The federal agency indicated that the judge estimated that the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office provided the necessary evidence to prosecute the accused.

Salazar set a six-month period for the complementary investigation and imposed preventive detention on the accused in the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, State of Mexico.

On April 4, 2023, Judge Salazar ordered the arrest of Genaro García Luna and 59 other people, including Héctor Carrasco Muro, for allegedly participating in a scheme to divert resources and launder 5,112 million pesos from 10 contracts with the Ministry of the Interior. The questioned agreements were direct awards from the OADPRS to the company Nunvav, registered by the former Federal Secretary of Public Security in Panama. According to the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), between 2015 and 2019 Nunvav made transfers to Operadora Grupo Gas Mart, a company whose accounting was allegedly controlled by García Luna’s accomplices. In turn, this gas company in which Carrasco Muro participated triangulated 20 million 800 thousand pesos to Glac Security Consulting, a company in which Genaro García Luna’s sister, named Gloria, and her son, Édgar Rodríguez García, were shareholders. GLAC Security Consulting is a private security company established in 2014 and had consulting contracts with federal and state governments, political parties and companies.