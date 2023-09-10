Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/09/2023 – 17:44

Businessman Germano Gerdau Johannpeter, shareholder of the Gerdau steel group, died this Friday (8), in Rio de Janeiro. The announcement was made only this Saturday (9), at site of the company. Germano Gerdau was 91 years old. Death was due to natural causes.

Gaucho from Porto Alegre, with his brothers Klaus, Jorge and Frederico, he formed the fourth generation of the founding family of the company that operates in the steel industry.

Germano Gerdau began his 50-year career with the company in 1951, as assistant to the board of directors of Siderúrgica Riograndense. He held various positions until, in 1971, he became executive director and, later, member of the Board of Directors. He was responsible for developing the company’s commercial strategies.

“The brothers Klaus, Jorge and Frederico Gerdau Johannpeter recognize and are immensely grateful for Germano’s ability to harmoniously lead the relationship between family members”, says an excerpt from the statement.

Book author Steel MemoriesGermano Gerdau leaves two daughters and six grandchildren.

Company

Gerdau was created in Porto Alegre, in 1901, from a nail factory. Today it is present in nine countries. It has almost 30 thousand employees and is the largest Brazilian multinational steel producer. Since 2018, the company has been managed by a professional from outside the founding family.