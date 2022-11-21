Businessman Roberto Henrique França, who has been in front of the Army barracks for 18 days, in the Santa Rosália neighborhood, in Sorocaba, said this Thursday, the 17th, that truck drivers will also stop in retaliation for the measures taken by minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which determined the blocking of bank accounts of people and companies that financed the closure of highways after the defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro. França was a candidate for councilor for the PP in 2018, in Votorantim, a neighboring city, but was not elected.

Appointed as spokesman for the group, he said that the mobilization tends to gain strength. “Do you think that a minister of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, has the right to say ‘you lost, Mané’? (Luís Roberto) Barroso, with a velvet mouth, spoke. With each passing day, ministers give you more and more reasons for the population to take to the streets. Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of truck drivers’ accounts. I’ll tell you something firsthand. Truckers will take their equipment off the streets and, in ten days, there won’t be any products in supermarkets. Trucks won’t drive anymore. It has already started in Mato Grosso, Santa Catarina, Goiás. In São Paulo it started now in the afternoon, ”he said. This Friday, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) recorded roadblocks across the country.

The supporter said that the mobilization in front of the barracks will only be suspended when the TSE releases the source code of the ballot boxes for the Armed Forces to analyze. France pointed out as the main reason for the demonstrations an alleged fraud in the election results, although it does not present concrete proof. “Did you follow the demonstrations in favor of one candidate and another before the 30th? Do you mean that the candidate who was elected was the one in front? We suspect, yes (of fraud).”

About the small number of people at the demonstration in Sorocaba, França said that the contingent increases at night, on Sundays and holidays. “Thanks to the good Father, at that time, good Brazilians who don’t steal, don’t take the money to have a beer, don’t depend on Bolsa Família, or a pseudo picanha, they work. Every day from 6 pm onwards, it’s packed with people who don’t accept being governed by a bum.” França reinforced that the mobilization has no end date. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.