The Government of Equatorial Guinea is once again involved in a judicial investigation in Spain. The National Police have arrested the businessman and lawyer ARN in Gijón, accused of allegedly paying bribes to senior officials of the Teodoro Obiang Nguema regime in order to win, in 2019, the multi-million dollar project to build tuna processing facilities in this African country that have not yet materialised.

According to the investigation by the Economic and Tax Crime Unit (UDEF) group attached to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, ARN received two payments between 2020 and 2022 for a total amount of more than 4.5 million euros for that contract. Part of this money was later transferred to “people related to the government of that country,” according to the Interior Ministry in a press release on Friday. The former Spanish colony is ranked 172 out of the 180 states analyzed – and is therefore one of the most corrupt in the world – in the latest annual report by the NGO Transparency International.

At the time of his arrest on 2 July, the agents seized 30,000 euros in cash that ARN had in a safe and a large amount of documentation in two searches in Gijón, in addition to blocking five properties valued at more than 4.5 million euros and 21 financial assets with another 2 million. After testifying before the National Court judge Ismael Moreno accused of the crimes of international bribery, money laundering and document falsification, the businessman – who has been doing business in the African country for more than a decade – was released on bail after having shown his willingness to cooperate with justice, according to sources close to the investigation.

The operation, dubbed Akami, began in January, after a bank alerted of suspicious movements of funds in accounts related to the now detained man, who is listed with charges in a dozen companies domiciled in Asturias or Madrid. The investigation focused on one of these companies whose corporate purpose is “the industrial exploitation of all activities related to products intended for human or animal consumption”, but which since its incorporation in 2016 had not carried out any project in Spain or in any other country and had no employees.

The first activity was recorded in 2020, coinciding with the awarding a year earlier, allegedly in an irregular manner, of the project by the Equatorial Guinean Ministry of Fisheries to set up a bluefin tuna farm and a factory to process the production on an island in the country. The project, which had initially been commissioned to two other Spanish companies, was budgeted at around 19 million euros, which were to be financed by the Obiang regime and the Development Bank of Central African States.

The contract between the Equatorial Guinean government and the company of the Asturian businessman set a maximum period of two years for the execution of the project, despite which it did not begin to be developed until this year, five years after the award and coinciding with an inspection by the Tax Agency of the now detained person, according to the Interior Ministry note.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has been involved in the investigation, and two of its analysts from the Anti-Corruption Group of the European Economic and Financial Crime Centre (EFECC) compared the information seized during the searches with community databases on the day of the arrest, according to the community body itself in another note.