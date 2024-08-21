Helio Seibel, 71 years old, is the founder of HS Investimentos and owner of Grupo Ligna; the candidate has declared 5 donations so far

Businessman Helio Seibel, 71, donated R$100,000 to the campaign of the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB). The value was recorded in the DivulgaCandTSE (Superior Electoral Court) portal, on Monday (19.Aug.2024).

The billionaire is the founder of HS Investments and owner of the Ligna Group, which controls Leo Madeiras, Klabin, and Espaço Negócios Imobiliários. It also has a stake in Dexco and Gera Maranhão, among others.

Marçal had already received another donation of the same amount from Helvio Paulo Ferro Filho. The businessman was arrested in flagrante delicto in 2022 for illegal possession of a firearm. The case was extinguished in 2023, after an agreement with the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás.

The coach declared to the Court that he had received 5 donations up until the publication of this report, totaling R$214.595.37:

Helio Seibel: R$ 100 thousand;

Helvio Ferro: R$ 100 thousand;

Thierry Campos: R$ 10,000;

Fabio Del Monaco: R$ 3,000; and

Henry Camara Ferreira: R$ 1,595.37.

