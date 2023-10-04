Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 21:34

Businessman Argino Bedin, 73 years old, suspected of having financed the attacks on the buildings of the Three Powers, chose to remain silent during testimony this Tuesday, 3rd, at the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on the 8th of January. He gave up his initial statement, cried during the hearing and only answered “yes” or “no” to a few questions.

The right to remain silent in potentially incriminating questions was granted to the “father of soy”, as he is known, by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Dias Toffoli this Monday, 2.

Bedin was summoned by the collegiate as a witness. When starting the session with questions from the rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), the businessman informed that he would not speak. “I will exercise my right to remain silent,” he said. The “father of soy” was the first suspect of financing the acts called by CPMI.

During the hearing, the businessman began to cry during the speech by federal deputy Filipe Barros (PL-PR). According to the Bolsonarista, the businessman should not be investigated for having collaborated with a demonstration that was intended to be peaceful. “Our (right-wing) demonstrations have always been peaceful. An exemplary businessman for our country, like Mr. Argino Bedin, eventually helps one of these demonstrations, but in this demonstration he did what he did on the 8th. Can he be held responsible for this? Obviously not,” said Barros.

Bedin was consoled by Senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF). “This gentleman is 72 years old. In November 2022, he had his assets frozen. How could he have financed anything? I am waiting for the Honorable Minister of Human Rights to come and follow a session of this CPMI and see what they have done and continue to do with children, women and the elderly”, said the senator.

During the second moment of the CPMI, after lunch, the businessman did not use his right to silence when responding to senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS). But he was succinct in his answers. Asked if he considers himself innocent, he said “absolutely”. And he stated that he “didn’t” feel intimidated by the collegiate. “Not at all,” he said.

Argino had his bank accounts blocked by order of Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in November last year. He is part of a group of businessmen suspected of financing undemocratic acts such as roadblocks and obstructions after the defeat of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the presidential elections.

Testimony was the last from CPMI

Due to the lack of agreement between the government base and the opposition to guide new calls to the collegiate, the CPMI was closed, unofficially, this Tuesday. There will be no more statements until Eliziane Gama’s final report, which will be presented on the 17th. The end of the collegiate’s work takes place without hearings from the former minister and vice-president on Bolsonaro’s ticket in last year’s elections, Walter Braga Netto, and the former Navy commander, Almir Garnier dos Santos, who were of interest to the government base. There will also be no statements from members of the National Force, requested by the opposition.

The testimony of the Federal District Military Police (PMDF) soldier Beroaldo José de Freitas Júnior, who participated in the defense of the National Congress during the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers, was scheduled for this Thursday, the 5th. However, the hearing will not take place.

Businessman is accused of financing undemocratic acts

A survey by Estadão based on documents from the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) showed that Argino’s family, which is traditional in the soy agribusiness in Sorriso, in Mato Grosso, donated R$160 thousand in transfers made to Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign. Furthermore, it was found that 15 trucks that traveled to the Army Headquarters after the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) belonged to the Bedin.

In September 2020, the businessman received, in Sorriso, Bolsonaro and a presidential delegation made up of the then Minister of Infrastructure and now governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and the former head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) general Augusto Heleno, who testified at the CPMI last week. On that visit to Mato Grosso, which took place during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the former president said that the State “did not cower” and criticized the social isolation policies that were adopted at that time.

The requests for Bedin’s summons to the CPMI were filed by Eliziane Gama and deputy Carlos Veras (PT-PE). Veras justified Argino’s testimony to the panel on suspicion of financing the coup acts.

“Known in the State of Mato Grosso as the ‘father of soy’, Argino Bedin is a landowner who is a partner in at least nine companies and had his accounts blocked by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Therefore, Mr. Argino Bedin’s summons is relevant so that this CPMI can investigate and collect pertinent information to reveal those really responsible for January 8, 2023”, stated Veras.