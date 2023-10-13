Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 21:52

A 49-year-old man died this Thursday morning, the 12th, after performing a parachute jump and colliding with the ground upon landing, in Boituva, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to information from the Military Police, the accident happened on Avenida Mario Pedro Vercellino, in the late afternoon of Wednesday, 11th. The victim, identified as Humberto Siqueira Nogueira, was taken to a city hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

According to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), he would have jumped from a parachuting center in Boituva, which has a long history of tradition in the sport, and where the National Parachuting Center (CNP) operates.

According to the folder, the municipality’s Civil Police opened a police investigation to investigate the parachutist’s death, and forensic examinations were sent to the scene of the accident. “Investigations continue with a view to clarifying the facts”, stated the secretariat in a note.

Humberto Nogueira was from Goiânia, and presented himself on social media as a businessman in the construction industry and a practitioner of different extreme sports, such as parachuting, mountain climbing, snowboarding, kitesurfing, among other activities.

Nogueira also posted photos and videos on the internet practicing these modalities in different locations in Brazil and the world.

The Brazilian Parachuting Confederation paid tribute to the businessmen on social media. “Fly free, Humberto Nogueira. Strength to the family and the parachutist nation”, said the entity.

Accidents in Boituva led to the suspension of the parachuting center

In July last year, 38-year-old Andrius Jamaico Pantaleão student died in Boituva after falling onto the roof of a house during a parachute jump. He was the city’s fourth parachuting-related victim in four months.

In April, Army parachutist Sergeant Bruna Ploner died during a high-performance parachute jump. And in May, two parachutists died and ten others were injured after the forced landing of an aircraft that took off from the National Parachuting Center with 15 athletes on board.

Pantaleão’s death led the Court to accept a legal representation made by the Civil Police and determine, in July last year, the temporary suspension of the National Parachuting Center, on the grounds that flights, as they occur over stretches of highways and areas urban areas, do not guarantee the safety of the population.

The National Parachuting Center was reopened the following month through an injunction issued by the São Paulo Court of Justice.