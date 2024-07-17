Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 20:26

A report from the Forensic Medical Institute concluded that businessman Henrique Chagas, 27, died due to “acute pulmonary edema” after inhaling phenol during a peeling procedure at a clinic in São Paulo. The businessman died on June 3 of this year, after undergoing the procedure at Studio Natalia Becker, in Campo Belo, south of the capital.

Phenol is a chemical used to exfoliate the skin, causing tissue renewal. Natália’s defense team reported that they are analyzing the reports and are committed to finding out the truth of the facts (read more below).

According to the São Paulo Public Security Department (SSP-SP), inhalation of the chemical caused changes in the respiratory system and fluid accumulation in the lungs, causing cardiorespiratory arrest, as indicated in the report submitted to the police authorities. The blood test did not find alcohol, drugs or medication in the businessman’s system.

The expert detected phenol in tissues from Chagas’ organs and skin fragments. The report indicated that scarification (scraping) on ​​the businessman’s face may have facilitated the absorption of the substance.

The procedure known as phenol peeling involves applying an acid to the face to reduce skin blemishes. According to the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), the practice is invasive and can cause unpredictable reactions.

On June 25, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published a resolution that prohibits the import, manufacture, handling, marketing, advertising and use of phenol-based products, whether in general health or aesthetic procedures. According to the regulatory agency, no studies have been presented that prove the efficacy and safety of phenol in these procedures.

Chagas owned a pet shop in Pirassununga, in the interior of São Paulo. He paid R$5,000 for the procedure. The phenol peel was applied by digital influencer Natalia Fabiana de Freitas Antonio, who goes by the name Natalia Becker on social media. She owns the clinic and was indicted for murder with eventual intent, when the risk of killing is assumed, according to the SSP. The case is being investigated by the 27th Police District (Campo Belo), which is conducting investigations to clarify the facts.

Natália’s defense team reported that it is analyzing the reports and is committed to finding out the truth of the facts. “Just by reading the report, there is no evidence of cause or responsibility related to Natália,” says a statement released by attorney Tatiane Forte.

The report was unable to contact the Chagas family’s lawyer.