Businessman detained in Krasnodar on suspicion of embezzling ₽7 million from the Ministry of Defense

Businessman Suren Grigoryan, suspected of embezzling more than seven million rubles from the Russian Defense Ministry during the reconstruction of a dormitory for cadets, was detained in Krasnodar. This was reported by Telegram-SHOT channel.

The CEO of the company “TK-Progress” is accused of fraud on an especially large scale. According to the investigation, last year his company was supposed to make repairs in the dormitory of the Krasnodar Higher Military School as part of the state defense order. Grigoryan received 7.2 million rubles, but did not complete the work.

Earlier, the CEO of the Picket group Andrey Esipov, the head of the security service Mikhail Kalchenko and the financial director Victoria Antonova were arrested in a case of large-scale fraud. They stole at least 2.4 billion rubles allocated by the Ministry of Defense under a state contract for the supply of protective equipment. The company supplied the army with at least 20,040 bulletproof vests that did not meet the accepted standards.