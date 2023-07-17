Estadão Contenti

7/16/2023 – 7:54 pm

Businessman and realtor Alex Zanatta Bignotto denied to the Federal Police that he had harassed or attacked the minister of Alexandre de Moraes, Federal Supreme Court (STF), in Rome, Italy. Zanatta testified this Sunday, the 16th, at the Piracicaba police station, in the interior of São Paulo.

In addition to Zanatta, two other people from the same family are suspected of having harassed Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In a note, the family confirmed that there was a “verbal disagreement” with two members of Alexandre de Moraes’ entourage. O Estadão found out they were the minister’s son and the boy’s girlfriend.

In the version of businessman Roberto Mantovani Filho and his wife, Andréa Munarão, suspected of having harassed Moraes, both were confused with other Brazilians who would have offended the minister. “From this interpretative confusion, a verbal misunderstanding was born between her and two people who accompanied the minister”, informed the family.

The note also says that the discussion became “heated” and Mantovani “had to contain the temper” of a young man who would have offended his wife. “At no time were there any offenses, much less threats to Minister Alexandre, who happened to pass by them in this unfortunate episode. Even so, they apologize for the misunderstanding that occurred, expressing the vehement respect they have for public authorities, which extends to their family members”, said the family.

Alex Zanatta, Roberto Mantovani and Andréa Munarão were identified by the police as responsible for the episode of hostility and aggression. The son of Alexandre de Moraes, a 27-year-old lawyer, allegedly received a slap in the face from Mantovani.

During the confusion, a person close to the minister took pictures of the group. The images and reports from arrived at the Federal Police in São Paulo, which approached the Brazilians at the airport in Guarulhos (SP).

According to the PF, the confusion began when Andréa began to curse Alexandre de Moraes as a “bandit, communist and bought”, terms that are often used by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against members of the Supreme Court.

In the sequence, her husband would have reinforced the curses by physically attacking the minister’s son. Alex Zanatta would have joined the two using bad words against the minister.

To the Estadão, lawyer Tórtima Filho said that Zanatta told the Federal Police that he “did not participate in the beginning of the problem, in the discussion”. According to the lawyer, the broker “was called when the situation was practically resolved, resolved” and did not attack or offend anyone.

“He made it clear that he did not offend the minister and also that the rest of Mr. Roberto (Mantovani), including himself, denied the offenses that were aired”, said Tórtima Filho.

Tórtima, however, confirmed that there was a scenario of hostility, but reiterated that the broker was not involved. The lawyer stated to Estadão that the family believes that “everything was the result of a confusion”. Mantovani, his son-in-law, children and other relatives passed by the place where Moraes was and were allegedly mistaken for passengers who offended the minister.

“When the minister arrived to enter that VIP room, there were indeed people who came to utter offenses, but not my client’s family members. They were just passing by at the time”, declared Tórtima Filho. “As a result, a girl who was in the minister’s entourage ended up directing, exchanging offenses with Roberto’s wife, with Andreia. After that, a young man from the same group as Dr. Alexandre and also, in solidarity with this girl, he insulted Andreia. At that moment, in the presence of Roberto.”

The case is being investigated confidentially. Mantovani and his wife, Andreia, are due to give a statement next Tuesday, the 18th, to the Federal Police, in Piracicaba.

Due to his job, Alexandre de Moraes usually has his personal security, in Brazil and abroad, guaranteed by police officers from the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The Court did not say whether the minister was under escort at the time of the confusion.

Moraes was accompanied by family members at the airport. The minister was returning from the University of Siena, where he gave a lecture at the International Law Forum. From there, he went on to other commitments in Europe and still hasn't returned to Brazil.
























