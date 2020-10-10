The case of alleged looting of Rs 11 lakh from a businessman in Hisar district of Haryana and burning him alive inside a car has been resolved. Giving information about this, the police said that the businessman had allegedly falsely conspired to his own death to grab the insurance money.

Three days earlier, the police recovered a body from his car and was told by the family that he had been killed for robbing Rs 11 lakh.

Police said they found businessman Ram Meher (35) alive in Chhattisgarh and are now investigating to identify the man whose body was found in a burning car in Hansi on Tuesday night.

Haryana: Man arrested for faking his death allegedly for suspected insurance fund of Rs 2 crores. “His family claimed that the man was kidnapped and robbed but the crime scene was found to be staged. We’ve arrested the man from Chhattisgarh & bringing him here,” says police. pic.twitter.com/WQM5lgwFJn – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

A new twist in the incident of loot and burning alive, Haryana’s businessman found alive in Chhattisgarh

Earlier, the police had registered a case on the complaint of Ram Mehr’s family. Based on that complaint and the recovery of a badly burnt body from the vehicle, the police had said that some unknown assailants in Haryana’s Hisar district allegedly burnt it alive along with the car after looting cash of Rs 11 lakh from the businessman .

Opposition parties reacted sharply to the incident and the Congress said that there is a jungle rule in BJP-ruled Haryana.

Hansi Superintendent of Police Lokendra Singh said on Friday that during the investigation we have found some important clues, on the basis of which we found Ram Meher in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on Friday. We are bringing it here. According to the police, Ram Mehar had two insurances in his name, one of which was Rs 50 lakh, and the other was of Rs 1 crore.