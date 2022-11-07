Businessman close to Putin admits ‘interfering’ in US elections

A businessman close to the Kremlin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted this monday “interference” in elections of USA, on the eve of the mid-term elections in that country, in which Moscow has been accused of interference for years.

“We have interfered, we do and we will continue to do so. With caution, precision, surgically, in a way that is our ownPrigozhin said, quoted in a social media post by his company Concord.

Nicknamed “Putin’s cook”Prigozhin is the target of US sanctions for his alleged role in meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

