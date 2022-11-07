Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Businessman close to Putin admits ‘interfering’ in US elections

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in World
0


close

mid-term elections

Midterm elections in Pennsylvania.

Midterm elections in Pennsylvania.

Dubbed ‘Putin’s cook’, Prigozhin published a statement detailing the interference.

A businessman close to the Kremlin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted this monday “interference” in elections of USA, on the eve of the mid-term elections in that country, in which Moscow has been accused of interference for years.

(Read here: Why are the United States legislatures important for Colombia?)

We have interfered, we do and we will continue to do so. With caution, precision, surgically, in a way that is our ownPrigozhin said, quoted in a social media post by his company Concord.

(It may interest you: Trump would be a candidate again in 2024: “I will probably do it again”)

Nicknamed “Putin’s cook”Prigozhin is the target of US sanctions for his alleged role in meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Businessman #close #Putin #admits #interfering #elections

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ginevra Lamborghini in the crosshairs of new controversies: the reason - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended