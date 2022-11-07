Businessman close to Putin admits ‘interfering’ in US elections

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Midterm elections in Pennsylvania.
Midterm elections in Pennsylvania.
Dubbed ‘Putin’s cook’, Prigozhin published a statement detailing the interference.
November 07, 2022, 08:12 AM
A businessman close to the Kremlin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted this monday “interference” in elections of USA, on the eve of the mid-term elections in that country, in which Moscow has been accused of interference for years.
(Read here: Why are the United States legislatures important for Colombia?)
“We have interfered, we do and we will continue to do so. With caution, precision, surgically, in a way that is our ownPrigozhin said, quoted in a social media post by his company Concord.
(It may interest you: Trump would be a candidate again in 2024: “I will probably do it again”)
Nicknamed “Putin’s cook”Prigozhin is the target of US sanctions for his alleged role in meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
AFP
