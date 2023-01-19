PGFN informed that MEI, micro-enterprises and small companies registered in active debt can negotiate their debts
Debtors enrolled in the active debt of the Union will be able to pay the debts related to Simples Nacional up to January 31 through the portal regularize. The forecast is contained in the notice of the Attorney General of the National Treasury.
Several benefits will be offered for individual micro-entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises and small businesses to settle their Simples Nacional debts.
Here are the advantages:
- interested parties will have facilitated entry;
- debit discounts;
- extended term in the amount of installments and use of federal precatories;
- Minimum installment amount is only BRL 50.
There will be two types of debt negotiations:
Simples Nacional small value transaction
This modality allows the down payment of 5% divided into up to 5 monthly installments, without discount. Payment of the remaining balance can be made by:
- up to 7 months, with a 50% discount on the total amount;
- up to 12 months, with a 45% discount on the total amount;
- up to 30 months, with a 40% discount on the total amount;
- up to 55 months, with a 35% discount on the total amount.
Simples Nacional membership transaction
This negotiation allows Simples Nacional debts registered in overdue debt until December 31, 2022 to be paid with a down payment, referring to 6% of the total debt amount (without discount), divided into up to 12 months. Payment of the remaining balance can be divided into up to 133 monthly installments, with up to 100% discount on interest, fines and legal charges.
The discount percentage granted takes into account the tax payer’s ability to pay and the number of installments chosen.
In cases where no discount is granted, due to the company’s ability to pay, the balance can be paid within 48 months after the down payment.
PHASES
- make the request for adhesion to the agreement,:
- access the portal REGULARIZE and click on the option Debt Negotiation > Access to the Negotiations System. At this time, the taxpayer will be directed to the Negotiation System (SISPAR).
- on the SISPAR home screen, click on the menu Accessionoption Transaction.
- on the transaction agreement adhesion screen, click on Advance.
- select the modality of interest and click on Advance.
- then, select all subscriptions eligible for billing and follow the guidelines that appear on the following screens.
- after all the steps have been completed, click on the button Confirm and then in Yes to confirm the deal.
- after clicking on Yes, a trade request summary screen will appear. On this screen, click on the button Collection Document to issue the first installment.
- issue and pay installments – Payment of the first installment must be made by the last business day of the month of membership; otherwise the trading account will be rejected. Furthermore, the trading account will be canceled if any entry installment is not paid on time.
- access the REGULARIZE portal and click on Debt Negotiation > Access to the Negotiation System;
- on the SISPAR screen, click on the Collection Document menu. Then, select the transaction modality to issue the installment. Another way, in REGULARIZE, is in the option Issue Payment Guide > Issue Darf/DAS of installment. In this case, the CPF/CNPJ of the debtor taxpayer and the trading account number must be informed;
- use of federal precatories to settle or amortize negotiated debt balance.
#Businessman #settle #Simples #Nacional #debt #31st
Leave a Reply