PGFN informed that MEI, micro-enterprises and small companies registered in active debt can negotiate their debts

Debtors enrolled in the active debt of the Union will be able to pay the debts related to Simples Nacional up to January 31 through the portal regularize. The forecast is contained in the notice of the Attorney General of the National Treasury.

Several benefits will be offered for individual micro-entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises and small businesses to settle their Simples Nacional debts.

Here are the advantages:

interested parties will have facilitated entry;

debit discounts;

extended term in the amount of installments and use of federal precatories;

Minimum installment amount is only BRL 50.

There will be two types of debt negotiations:

Simples Nacional small value transaction

This modality allows the down payment of 5% divided into up to 5 monthly installments, without discount. Payment of the remaining balance can be made by:

up to 7 months, with a 50% discount on the total amount;

up to 12 months, with a 45% discount on the total amount;

up to 30 months, with a 40% discount on the total amount;

up to 55 months, with a 35% discount on the total amount.

Simples Nacional membership transaction

This negotiation allows Simples Nacional debts registered in overdue debt until December 31, 2022 to be paid with a down payment, referring to 6% of the total debt amount (without discount), divided into up to 12 months. Payment of the remaining balance can be divided into up to 133 monthly installments, with up to 100% discount on interest, fines and legal charges.

The discount percentage granted takes into account the tax payer’s ability to pay and the number of installments chosen.

In cases where no discount is granted, due to the company’s ability to pay, the balance can be paid within 48 months after the down payment.

PHASES