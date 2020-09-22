Highlights: Mistry faces a case of cheating on her daughter

An unknown person took out 90 thousand rupees from his bank account.

Case of cyber fraud registered in Colaba police station

Mumbai

Billionaire businessman Palounji Shapoorji Mistry has come across a case of cheating on his daughter. An unknown person withdrew 90 thousand rupees from his bank account. A police officer gave this information on Tuesday. He said that a case of cyber fraud has been registered in the Colaba police station.

The case came to light in July when Jayesh Merchant, deputy general manager in Mistry’s company, received a message about withdrawal of money from a bank account. This bank account belongs to Laila Rustom Jahangir, the daughter of Mistry. The police officer said that Laila had been in Dubai and that she had authorized her father to manage her account.

What is the matter

In 2018, Mistry gave his company’s director Feroze Bhatena the responsibility of monitoring the financial activities of this account. Bhatena had entrusted this work to the merchant. The police officer said that the merchant’s mobile number was given in the bank for the alert. This account is very old, so transactions are done only through checks. When the merchant came to know about this from the bank, he was told that a total of 90 thousand rupees were withdrawn from the use of debit cards. The merchant lodged a case at the Colaba Police Station. Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered and the case is under investigation.