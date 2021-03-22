The businessman Boris Shpigel, detained on suspicion of bribing the Governor of the Penza Region Ivan Belozertsev, was hospitalized on a stretcher from the building of the Basmanny District Court of Moscow. On Monday, March 22, reports Telegram-channel LIFE SHOT.

Earlier, the press service of the court reported that a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period until May 20, 2021 was chosen in relation to his wife Yevgenia Shpigel.

Earlier on March 22, it was reported that Spiegel was twice called an ambulance to the isolation ward at Petrovka, 38. The head of the pharmaceutical companies Biotek has serious health problems – the businessman breathes with the help of a special apparatus that he has with him in the isolation ward.

Investigators have brought charges against Governor Ivan Belozertsev, Boris Shpigel, his wife, Director of Pharmacia, Anton Koloskov, as well as intermediaries in transferring bribes to Gennady Markov and Fedor Fedotov.

According to the investigation, Belozertsev received a bribe in the form of a Breguet watch for 5.75 million rubles, a Mercedes-Benz V250D car and 20 million rubles in cash. For this amount, he was supposed to help the Biotech company get a state contract for the supply of medicines to healthcare institutions in the Penza region.

The detainees did not admit their guilt.