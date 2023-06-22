On his Instagram profile, Fabiano Galvão showed the place and said that he “does not sell” or build for PT members

The construction of a development called “Bolsonaro Beach”, a condominium sea ​​shore in honor of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), located on Tabatinga beach, on the south coast of Rio Grande do Norte, was announced by businessman Fabiano Galvão on June 7.

The announcement was made through Galvão’s profile on Instagram and gained repercussions on social networks and in the press in recent days after the businessman shared images and videos of the place where the condominium will be built (watch more below).

In another publication on Instagram, the businessman stated that the condominium named after Bolsonaro “it was a marketing and strategy move”. He also said that he does not build and does not sell to PT members.

“I pray to God that everyone on the left can one day buy their little corner on the beach, not with me”he declared.

In the same post, he shared a video in which an unidentified man places a sign with the words “no access to PT members, including relatives” in front of a plantation.

According to Fabiano Galvão, “Bolsonaro Beach” will have a total area of ​​2,200 m² and 16 to 20 duplex type chalets, each one, on average, 110 m². “Soon, we will design the project and start selling”he said.

Watch (2min40s):