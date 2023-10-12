Nothing was saved. Businessman Leonardo Cacha He said that he felt cheated by Edwin Sierra after he paid the costs of the exclusive trip that the comic actor and Pilar Gasca took to several European countries. The promoter had agreed with the ex-partner of Milena Zarate that he would collect the travel expenses of the ex-boyfriends with the profits from the shows he scheduled for Sierra, but these never happened. The interpreter did not appear in any of these countries and did not pay the debts accumulated on vacation.

“Edwin Sierra told the promoters from Italy, Rome and Milan that he was not going to show up. I was already 50% ahead. In the end, he won. When it suited him, he said he was on vacation. Practically , I have been scammed by Mr. Edwin Sierra“said the Peruvian businessman in the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’.

