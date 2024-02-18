At 87 years old, vice-president of the board of directors of Carrefour Brasil is at Albert Einstein Hospital

The entrepreneur Abilio Dinizaged 87, is hospitalized in Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, with pneumonia. The information was released this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) on official profile of the businessman on Instagram.

Abilio is one of the main names in retail in Brazil. He became one of the richest men in the country at the head of the network Sugar Loaf and today he is vice-president of the board of directors in Brazil for the supermarket chain Carrefour. He is also chairman of the board of directors of Península Participações. The investment group manages Abilio's family assets.

In 2023, the businessman also premiered the 3rd season of the program “Paths with Abilio Diniz”produced and broadcast by CNN Brasil. The project features interviews with businesspeople who are at the forefront of strategic sectors in the country's development, in addition to discussing health and well-being issues.

Here is the record of the note released on social media: