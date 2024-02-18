Former owner of Pão de Açúcar, executive was hospitalized in São Paulo to treat pneumonitis

Businessman Abilio Diniz, aged 87, died this Sunday (Feb 18, 2024) in São Paulo. He was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to treat pneumonitis. The information was confirmed by Diniz's family in a statement.

Former owner of Pão de Açúcar Group, founded by him and his fatherValentim dos Santos Diniz, the retail businessman was vice-president of the board of directors of Carrefour in Brazil and president of Península Participações –founded in 2006 to manage family resources.

Abilio Diniz was born in São Paulo on December 28, 1936. He was the 1st of 6 children of a Portuguese immigrant couple. In 1956 he entered the 2nd class of the administration course at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) and opened the first Pão de Açúcar supermarket 3 years later, in partnership with his father, Valentim Diniz.

A sportsman since childhood, he won the Brazilian motorboat championship three times in 1968, 1969 and 1970. He also won the Mil Milhas de Interlagos automobile championship, alongside his brother Alcides Diniz, in 1970.

He was married to businesswoman and economist Geyze Diniz. He had 6 children and 18 grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren. His youngest son, Miguel, was born in 2009, when the businessman was 72 years old.

Of Diniz's children, 5 are alive. One of them is the former Formula 1 driver, Pedro Paulo Diniz, aged 53. His son João Paulo died at the age of 58, in 2022.

In recent years, he has led programs at CNN Brazil, where he interviewed businesspeople, politicians and civil society figures. By 2021, the retail businessman had an estimated net worth of US$4.2 billion, according to a survey by Forbes.

In October 2022, he wrote an opinion piece about the elections. The text was published in Power360. He wrote that the 1st task of 1st of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) after being elected was to pacify the country.

Here is the full note:

“DEATH NOTE – ABILIO DINIZ

“It is with extreme regret that the Diniz family announces the death of Abilio Diniz at the age of 87 this Sunday, February 18, 2024, victim of respiratory failure due to pneumonitis.

“The businessman leaves behind 5 children, wife, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will meet his son João Paulo, who passed away in 2022. The family is grateful for all the messages of support and affection.”