Abílio Diniz's family released a statement on Sunday night (18) to confirm the death of the 87-year-old businessman. According to the note, he suffered respiratory failure due to pneumonitis. Diniz had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital for around two weeks.

“The businessman leaves behind five children, a wife, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will go to meet his son João Paulo, who passed away in 2022. In advance, the family is grateful for all the messages of support and affection”, says the text, released by the press office of the family.

Since 1959, with occasional departures, Abílio Diniz led one of the largest retail groups in Latin America, Grupo Pão de Açúcar. In 1989, he was kidnapped in São Paulo and spent six days in captivity.

Throughout his public life, he worked as a writer, speaker, athlete and television presenter, having participated in the National Monetary Council and the Economic and Social Development Council.