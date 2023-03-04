There bureaucracy and the fear of failing they hold backfemale entrepreneurship for this we need a change of mindset supported by technology. According to the SumUp Women in Business Observatory, it is above all bureaucracy (56.4%) that holds back Italian female entrepreneurs, but the fear of failure (35%) is also a theme. In short, in terms of gender equality in the entrepreneurial field, Italy is still one step behind compared to other European countries: according to the official data of Unioncamere at the end of September 2022, female companies were in fact more than 1 million 342 thousand, representing 22.18% of Italian entrepreneurship, while in the other EU countries the average percentage is around 32%.

The Women in Business Observatory conducted by the fintech SumUp thus confirms a European entrepreneurial scenario that is not always balanced between genders. The research aimed to identify how women experience entrepreneurship, what are the enabling tools and the obstacles to be removed for the growth of women in the managerial world. And within this perimeter it has emerged that bureaucracy is the biggest obstacle for Italian female entrepreneurs.

According to the SumUp Observatory, Italian female entrepreneurs to open a business are mainly motivated by the desire to do business (20.5%) and the possibility of being creative (21%), while in other countries it is the desire for professional autonomy ( 54.5% in France) and personal (work-life balance at 37.7% in the UK) the main motivating factors.

The study by the SumUp Observatory also reveals that Italian female entrepreneurs show that they have very clear objectives: among their priorities are the pursuit of work-life balance (47.5%) and the expansion of their business in 44.8% of cases , compared for example to 20.1% of British women. But often the lack of self-confidence slows down the path of female entrepreneurs in the Bel Paese. Indeed, the analysis conducted by SumUp reveals a non-positive mindset among Italian female entrepreneurs as well as an evident sense of inadequacy.

Even if only 13.5% of female entrepreneurs indicate gender stereotypes and prejudices as an obstacle to their success, according to analysts, a change of mindset in women is necessary for them to have greater self-confidence: in 35.7% of cases they admit in fact, they are held back by the fear of failure and over 4 out of 10 women perceive that they have more difficulty in growing a business than men.

This is a vision which is perceived to a lesser extent elsewhere (18% in France, 29.4% in the UK, 29.5% in Germany) and which in 54.8% of cases is not shared by fellow entrepreneurs in Italy. A change of mentality which, looking at the data, may already be underway: 38% of female entrepreneurs tend to have a workforce made up of between 75 and 100% women, with the aim of contributing to female empowerment.