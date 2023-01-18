The world faces an extraordinary mix of challenges and new opportunities. Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture Europe, declares himself convinced that, in this context, “companies will have to face the greatest economic reinvention since the Second World War” and that “the economy and society face a broader transformation in the next decade than in the time from 1945 to now. Ollagnier (Lyon, 1961), whose position allows him to have a special vision of the European business scene, gave this interview on Monday at the consultancy’s premises on the famous Promenade in Davos. Accenture Europe had a turnover of 20,000 million euros in the region in 2022.

Question. How do you see the position of European companies in this world with great challenges, with the war in Ukraine and its serious consequences for the continent, with the geopolitical realignment in the face of China, with US protectionism?

Reply. The whole world is facing a polycrisis, but the European situation has some important specific aspects. The first is that the energy situation is more serious than in North America, which has resources, and part of Asia, which enjoys cheap exports from Russia. The second is the technological issue. Europe was behind the US, but the outbreak of the pandemic has been a great accelerator of technology adoption. The third is that European companies are somewhat better off in terms of financial sustainability than American or Asian ones, but they operate in a context of slower growth. In Europe we have invested less in R&D and technology compared to North America and China, which translates into lower growth. I see a very broad belief in the need for profound change and, despite the difficulties in the short term, I do not see the European CEOs as particularly negative or pessimistic.

P. He points out that European companies have stepped up on the technological side after the pandemic. But a recent report from his company suggests that they are still far behind the Americans. It is a historical dynamic. Is it realistic to think that they can close the gap?

R.. When looking at the media, the reality is what you describe. When you go down to the details, you find European companies that are leaders in their sectors that compete very well with those of the US. But in Europe there is a historical underinvestment, quite large, of about 100,000 million dollars, and it will be difficult to recover. You are right, many will probably have trouble closing the gap.

P. The war in Russia has fueled a reflection on the dangers of depending too much on an adversary that could become an enemy. The US is moving decisively on the path of reducing dependency and curbing exports to China. In Europe there is an open debate about what to do. What do you perceive? What are European companies doing?

R.. We don’t know what will happen. Probably, a new world order is emerging, we see more interventionism from governments. What we do know is that it is not easy to break the toy of globalization in one fell swoop. We don’t work with a defined end-stage in mind, but there is a change in how business leaders now give geopolitical risk much more weight than before. The risk is weighed, and it is about reducing it, if possible. This is happening, there are decisions regarding supply chains. They are not black or white decisions, CEOs generally look for diversification. This is likely to go further if the sense of geopolitical risk continues.

P. The development of green technologies is one of the central issues. The US has approved large subsidies and there is friction about it. How do you see that sector?

R.. In general, since the outbreak of the pandemic we see more interventionism. The IRA (acronym in English for the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislative measure that activates US subsidies) is a decision of enormous size, and logically everyone looks at that. Now, Europe has implemented those kinds of policies in the past. In Spain, for example, the installation of renewables has been encouraged. I think there is a lot of will in Europe to continue acting in this direction.

P. In the medium and long term, are you optimistic that European companies can be competitive on the global stage against the US and China?

R.. You can be optimistic. If you look at what’s going on, the zero emissions agenda, the technological innovation, the new consumer expectations, we’re going to have to lead the biggest economic reinvention seen since World War II. That’s what you get. In the next decade we will have to reinvent the economy and society more than we have seen since 1945. There will be problems in the short term. We must be clear. But on the horizon I see an opportunity that I have not seen before. Government, companies and people are aligning themselves like never before on the idea of ​​change, on the need for a reinvention.

THE COUNTRY of the morning Wake up with the analysis of the day by Berna González Harbor RECEIVE IT