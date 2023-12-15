Europe, a historic agreement that binds companies

“European companies will have to identify, assess, prevent, put an end to and above all repair the negative impacts of their operations on people and the planet” This is the meaning of the agreement, historic in many ways, concluded by the European Union. To meet these obligations they will have to make investments, ask for contractual guarantees from their partners, improve their business plans or provide support to the medium and small businesses they work with.

This innovative legislation will set European and global standards for more sustainable value chains in large companies. The European Union has agreed on rules to strengthen the responsibility of companies regarding the environment and respect for human rights, especially regarding the exploitation of child labor, and which provide sanctions for large companies that do not meet the minimum standards of “due diligence “.

Europe, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive

This will be done through regulation, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which establishes a series of obligations for large companies regarding the “current and potentially negative” impacts on human rights and the environment of their own activities, but also of their subsidiaries and even those carried out by their commercial partners. This agreement will allow us to remember the victims of many disasters such as the collapse, ten years ago, of the industrial complex on the outskirts of Dacca (Bangladesh), which caused 1,130 deaths and over 2,500 injuries with international upheavals on working conditions, especially in industry textile. It is an agreement that represents a starting point for shaping the economy of the future, an economy that puts the well-being of people and the planet before short-term profits.

Europe, many companies are involved in this agreement

Which companies will be obliged to follow the law after ratification of the legislation by the Council and the European Parliament? The companies involved are those with a turnover exceeding 150 million euros and more than 500 employees. But also the smallest, with 250 employees and a turnover of 40 million, if at least half of this is generated in sectors particularly sensitive to environmental violations or child exploitation such as textiles, agriculture, mining or construction.

Companies that do not comply with the requirements will be able to face sanctions of different kinds: from public denunciation that can tarnish a company's credit, to fines worth no less than 5% of the offending company's global net turnover. Furthermore, compliance with the rules will be a criterion to be considered in the awarding of concessions and public contracts in the EU, as requested by the European Parliament which generally imposes more rigorous conditions than states in terms of defense of rights.

Europe, the rules will also be for non-European companies

The rules will also have to be respected by non-European companies and their parent companies with a turnover of 300 million euros in the EU, even if the directive will only apply three years after it comes into force. With this agreement, companies will now be responsible for any abuses in their value chain. The agreement has been welcomed, in general terms, by civil organizations who have been calling for greater corporate responsibility for years. Generally favorable comments from civil organizations but also several criticisms. First of all, the fact that the financial sector has been excluded, for the moment, from regulation.

Then because, according to some observers, although the agreement represents a milestone, the path towards the fight against corporate impunity is still long. Having excluded part of the climate responsibility and the powerful financial actors is considered a major limitation. For other organizations “the agreement is an insult to the people and communities who suffer the serious damage to which European financiers contribute globally, since the regulations have ignored finance as a key force of the economy”. In response to the criticisms the The EU Council said in a statement that the financial sector was “temporarily excluded” due to an “insufficient” impact assessment, but its inclusion in the future was not ruled out. But a step forward in the defense of people and bread seems to have been made.

