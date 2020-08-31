The return to companies will be masked. From Tuesday 1 September, wearing it will be compulsory everywhere even when a distance of one meter can be respected between colleagues. In a company specializing in sound equipment, the 90 employees took the plunge in March. “It’s a bit restrictive the first times, it takes a little time to adapt, better articulation to be understood over the phone“, explains Johan Rachet, telephone advisor.

In case of refusal to wear a mask, the company can sanction the employee with a warning for professional misconduct. The employer is prohibited from imposing a temperature measurement or a screening test. Masks, markings on the ground, the sound equipment company had to pay 30,000 euros to put these measures in place.