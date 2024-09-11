I am 538 thousand workers wanted by companies in Septemberwith a fixed-term contract of more than one month or an indefinite term contract. The employment forecasts of the Excelsior Information System Bulletin, produced by Unioncamere and the Ministry of Labour and Social Policies show a increase of 7 thousand units compared to what was planned in September 2023 (+1.3%), while for the September-November 2024 quarter, the expected hires slightly exceed 1.4 million, remaining almost stable compared to the same period in 2023 (+0.1%).

The growth forecast for the current month is driven by the services sector: 386 thousand contracts planned (+3.9% compared to 12 months ago), and over 1 million in the quarter, with the decisive contribution for employment growth coming from tourism companies (+21.4% in September) and commercial companies (+25.4%). On the other hand, demand from industrial companies slowed down both in September (152 thousand, -7 thousand entries compared to a year ago; -4.6%), and in the quarter (418 thousand entries, -25 thousand entries; -5.7%).

In particular, In September, manufacturing companies are looking for around 98,000 workers (-1.0%), while construction companies are looking for over 54 thousand (-10.5%). Among the main manufacturing sectors that are planning to hire, the mechatronics sector stands out with around 24 thousand contracts in the month and 64 thousand in the quarter (-6.8% in the month and -7.8 in the quarter) followed by metallurgy with 18 thousand contracts in the month and 48 thousand in the quarter (-10.2% and -12.9% respectively) and the food industries that are looking for 17 thousand workers in September and 49 thousand for the entire September-November quarter (respectively +23.7% and + 23.5%).

In the tertiary sector, personal services offer the greatest job opportunities which are looking for 101 thousand workers in the month (-9.0%) and about 201 thousand in the quarter (-15.7%). Tourism follows with 84 thousand requests in the month (+21.4%) and 238 thousand in the quarter (+22.9%) and trade with 75 thousand workers in the month (+25.4%) and 230 thousand in the quarter (+24.1%).

In terms of size, Positive expectations for medium-large sized companies with +9 thousand entries in the month (+2.3%) and +15 thousand in the quarter (+1.5%), while the forecasts of companies with up to 9 employees are decreasing, respectively -1.8 thousand entries compared to 12 months ago (-1.3%) and -13 thousand in the quarter (-3.2%). Fixed-term contracts are confirmed as the most popular contractual form with 306 thousand units, equal to 56.9% of the total, followed by permanent contracts (104 thousand).

In September, Companies report difficulty in finding over 254 thousand hires (47.2% of the total), mainly due to the “lack of candidates” (30.4%). The professional groups with the highest mismatch are specialized workers (65.6% of income is difficult to find), managers (61.4%), technical professions (52.9%) and operators of fixed and mobile systems (51.5%). In particular, the Excelsior Professions Bulletin reports that among the most difficult to find figures are specialized workers in construction finishing (79.0%), blacksmiths and tool makers (78.8%), tool makers, workers and craftsmen in wood treatment (76.0%) and foundries, welders (73.3%). Also difficult to find are technicians in the management of production processes for goods and services (71.9%), mechanics, assemblers and repairers (69.5%), beauty care operators (66.3%) and technicians in the engineering field (65.6%).

The companies are looking for immigrant workers to cover over 100,000 entries planned for Septemberequal to 19.4% of total contracts. Among the sectors that make the most use of foreign labor are: operational support services for businesses and individuals (34.3% of planned entries will be covered by immigrant personnel), transport, logistics and warehousing services (32.8%), metallurgy (23.6%), accommodation and catering services (23.3%) and food (19.5%).

The opportunities for young people “under 30” are close to 165 thousand unitsequal to 30.6% of total hiring expected in September. The largest employment opportunities for young people are offered by financial and insurance services (48% of entries covered by young people), information technology and telecommunications services (47.6%), media and communication services (47.4%), trade (41.2%) and accommodation and food services (41.0%).

At the territorial level The demand for work from companies in the North West and Central Italy is growing (+6 thousand hires for both territorial areas), the demand for work from companies in the South and the Islands is almost stable while a decline is reported for companies in the North East (-4 thousand hires).