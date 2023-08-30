Istat, consumer confidence drops in August: for businesses it is the worst figure since November 2022

Istat sees “black” on businesses and consumers Italians. In the month of August there trust in fact it fell on both fronts: for the first point the index dropped from 108.9 points to 106.8, settling at the lowest level since November 2022. While on the second it went from 106.7 to 106.5 points . For the consumer confidence – explains the institute – “conflicting signals emerge which are summarized in the variations of the four indicators calculated monthly starting from the same components: the economic climate and future climate decline, respectively, from 123.4 to 121.5 and from 115.0 to 114.1; on the other hand, the personal climate and the current one increase passing, in order, from 101.1 to 101.5 and from 101.0 to 101.4″.

In the face of these numbers, the comment from Massimiliano Dona, president of theNational Consumer Union. “Negative and alarming data! Even if the drop is slight, it is worrying that it occurs precisely during the holidays of Italians who usually restore optimism and confidence. The problem is that families have had to deal with skyrocketing increases and prices, which have kept them down to earth”.

“In any case, despite the inflation, it is positive and unexpected that both assessments and expectations on the family’s economic situation are improving, while the high cost of living has had a negative impact on the data relating to the economic situation in Italy, with the opinion falling from -71.9 to -77.4, -5.5 percentage points and expectations from -22 to -27.2, -5.2 points”, Dona remarked.

